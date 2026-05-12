Akram Tarik appointed Founding & Executive Principal of GEMS Founders School – Nad Al Hamar; Mia Chorfi named Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar (GFM)

Founders schools now educate over 14,000 students across the UAE

DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Education has announced the launch of GEMS Founders School – Nad Al Hamar (GFH), marking the fifth addition to the highly successful GEMS Founders family of schools. Now open for enrolment, the new campus will welcome its first students in August 2026, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the GEMS Education Founders brand.

The school will offer the National Curriculum for England from FS1 to Year 8 in its first year, expanding annually up to Year 13. The expansion comes amid sustained demand across the UAE for high-quality British curriculum education that combines strong academic outcomes with accessible fee structures. Since its launch in 2016, the Founders brand has become one of the UAE’s most in-demand British education offerings, known for combining academic rigour, inclusive school communities and exceptional value for families.

Akram Tarik, Founders Brand Leader, has been appointed as Founding and Executive Principal of GFH. An educational leader with more than a decade of experience as Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar (GFM) within the network, Akram will also continue to serve GFM as Executive Principal, ensuring leadership oversight and alignment across the Founders network.

Mia Chorfi, currently Vice Principal – Academics at GFM, will succeed Akram as Principal of GFM. Having served in several senior academic leadership roles over the past five years, Mia has been instrumental in supporting the school’s continued growth, academic progress and strong culture of ambition and inclusion.

Today, Founders schools educate more than 14,000 students across the UAE and have consistently achieved GCSE and A Level results above UK and international averages. Students have progressed to leading universities worldwide, including the University of Toronto, University of Manchester, University of Warwick, University of Bristol and University of Birmingham. The schools have also secured strong inspection outcomes from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and British Schools Overseas (BSO), reflecting the quality of teaching, leadership and student achievement.

GFH will bring this proven model to the rapidly growing Nad Al Hamar community, serving families across Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City, Deira, and surrounding areas. The purpose-built campus will feature modern early-years provision, specialist science laboratories, innovation and technology spaces, creative arts studios, libraries, and extensive sports facilities, designed to support academic excellence and whole-child development.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said: “The Founders brand was created to ensure that more families could access a world-class British education without compromise. As we mark 10 years of Founders, the launch of GFH reflects our continued growth as well as our long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable education to communities across the UAE. We look forward to beginning the next chapter in the Founders legacy by welcoming GFH’s founding cohort of students in August 2026 and seeing both Akram and Mia lead the next phase of excellence across the Founders network.”

Matthew Burfield, Executive Vice President – Education at GEMS Education and Founding Principal of GEMS Founders School – Dubai, added: “Over the past decade, Founders has built a reputation for combining ambition, inclusion and consistently strong outcomes at scale. GFH represents the next chapter in that journey, supported by experienced leaders who deeply understand the ethos and expectations that define the Founders family.”

Akram Tarik said: “Growing with one of the most dynamic school communities in Dubai, I have seen first-hand how a clear vision, investment in people, and high aspirations for every child can transform a school. Being appointed Founding & Executive Principal of GFH is both an honour and a responsibility. Our mission is to help every person — our students, our staff, and our families — grow and to ensure that children flourish with curiosity, confidence, and creativity.”

Mia Chorfi on her appointment at GFM said: “GFM successfully balances inclusivity with ambition and strong operational systems with relational leadership. I’m proud to have contributed to shaping the school’s upward trajectory. I look forward to building on these strong foundations and continuing to ensure every student is supported, challenged and inspired to achieve their full potential.”

While GFH will reflect the hallmarks of high expectations, strong pastoral care, and inclusive values that have defined Founders over the past decade, it will place particular emphasis on honour, heritage, and community engagement. GEMS is building the school’s leadership team with a focus on recruiting experienced educators aligned with evidence-based teaching and learning practices. Over the next three to five years, GFH aims to establish itself as one of Dubai’s most sought-after British curriculum schools with positive inspection outcomes and a phased expansion of additional facilities as the campus grows to full capacity.

The Founders brand currently operates schools in Al Barsha South, Al Mizhar, Dubai South, and Masdar City, with GEMS Founders School – Nad Al Hamar strengthening its footprint across the UAE.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

About GEMS Founders School – Nad Al Hamar

GEMS Founders School – Nad Al Hamar (GFH) is a new British curriculum school opening in August 2026, initially welcoming students from FS1 to Year 8 and growing annually to Year 13.

The school is located on a purpose-built campus in Nad Al Hamar, featuring modern early-years learning spaces, specialist classrooms, creative arts studios, and sports facilities, designed to support academic achievement as well as student wellbeing.

The school will offer a nurturing yet ambitious educational experience, combining strong academic foundations with personalised guidance and character-building. A strong sense of community and belonging will underpin school life, ensuring every child feels known, supported, and encouraged to reach their potential.

GFH is part of the GEMS Education network.

For more information, visit www.gemsfoundersschool-nadalhamar.com

Media Contact

Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.com