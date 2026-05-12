Riyadh, KSA — Abhi Saudi, powered by Alraedah Digital Solutions, has announced its partnership with QBS to provide employees with instant access to earned wages through its Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.

This initiative enables QBS employees to withdraw a portion of their salaries anytime during the month, supporting financial stability and reducing dependency on short-term borrowing.

“Earned Wage Access bridges the gap between earning and access, benefiting both employers and employees. Partnering with QBS allows us to bring this transformation to a fast-evolving, digital-first workforce,” said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI.

“​​Our people are at the core of QBS's success, and this collaboration with ABHI gives them greater control over their earnings and financial well-being. It reflects our commitment to building a modern, employee-first workplace in the Kingdom," said Faraz Ahmed Quddusi, CEO of QBS.

This partnership supports the broader agenda of financial inclusion and workforce empowerment in the Kingdom.

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.