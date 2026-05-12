Powering Millions of PCs with Faster Performance

Dubai, UAE – Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has shipped more than 100 million units of the Kingston A400 SATA solid-state drive. Launched in 2017, the Kingston A400 quickly gained recognition for its impressive performance in terms of booting, loading, and transferring data when compared to traditional hard drives1.

The Kingston A400 SATA SSD boasts remarkable read/write speeds of up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s1, respectively. This significant speed enhancement provided customers with a performance improvement over conventional hard drives. With this level of efficiency, the A400 series became a preferred choice for consumers seeking enhanced data transfer rates and overall system responsiveness.

“Kingston remains committed to delivering products that combine performance, quality, and reliability. The widespread adoption and positive reception of the A400 SATA SSD demonstrate Kingston’s ability to meet the evolving storage needs of a broad range of users,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD Business Manager, Kingston EMEA. “Building on this success, Kingston continues to accelerate innovation across high-performance NVMe solutions, enterprise-grade data center SSDs, and integrated industrial SSD offerings to support the demands of modern data centers, edge environments, and mission-critical applications.”

For more information visit kingston.com.

About Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritising quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com.

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com