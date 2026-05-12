Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Stream, the Riyadh-born payments and billing platform, has announced a $5.2 million seed extension. This comes less than six months after closing its initial seed round; bringing total seed funding to $9.2 million. The round was led by BECO Capital, with participation from STV, Flourish Ventures, and Arab Bank, alongside existing investors Outliers and BYLD.

With this funding, Stream is doubling down on its role as a foundational layer in the region's financial stack; enabling businesses to move faster, operate with more precision, and scale without operational bottlenecks, in a world where the way businesses get paid is changing as fast as the businesses themselves.

The pace of fundraising mirrors the demand Stream is seeing in the market, and reflects strong conviction from both new and returning investors. Across MENA, businesses are scaling faster and operating more complex revenue models, yet most billing infrastructure has not kept up. Stream consolidates billing, payments, and post-payment operations into a single system businesses can rely on and control.

Speaking on the seed extension, Ibrahim Aldlaigan, Founder and CEO of Stream said, “Billing is evolving faster than most businesses realise. As our region is realizing its potential, infrastructure needs are changing. Stream is focused on removing any friction that slows or blocks businesses from getting paid. The demand we’re seeing from customers is clear, so we extended the round to move faster, ship more, and take Stream into its next phase.”

The platform enables companies to design flexible payment models, from one-time transactions to subscriptions and installment plans, while eliminating operational drag across reconciliation, reminders, and reporting, with deep ZATCA integration ensuring local Saudi tax compliance. Building on an already robust platform, the team has continued to innovate at pace, shipping subscription management APIs that enable businesses to build and manage recurring billing models, and introducing MCP (Model Context Protocol) support as a foundational step toward AI-native payments.

Dany Farha, Founder and Managing Partner at BECO Capital shared, “Our conviction in Stream was rooted in backing a resourceful exceptional founder, Ibrahim, who has deep local payments expertise and sharp product vision. We are excited to support and be part of Stream's quest to build the billing workflow layer for MENA, an entire new category between payment processing and accounting software with no direct incumbents"

Globally, financial tooling is evolving toward programmability, automation, and deeper integration into business operations. In MENA, however, many businesses are still constrained by disconnected systems - inefficiencies that compound as they scale. The businesses themselves are changing too: new models, new channels, and new ways of operating are demanding a different kind of payments infrastructure. Stream is built to meet that moment.

Sarah Alsaleh, General Partner at Outliers, shared, “Ibrahim and the Stream team hold our deepest conviction. They continue to capture a growing opportunity with precision of insight and relentless execution. This is exactly the kind of company that defines markets”.

Founded in 2024, Stream initially gained traction in education before expanding into SaaS and service-led businesses. Today, Stream processes millions in payments every month, serves hundreds of businesses on its platform, and powers billing for leading organizations such as Atyab and Riyadh Schools Group. The platform is also seeing strong organic adoption, with hundreds of freelancers and vibe coders signing up for a more frictionless way to get paid.

For additional information or interview requests, please contact streampay@wimbart.com or media@streampay.sa

About Stream

Stream is a Saudi-built platform powering modern billing for businesses. From schools and gyms to SaaS and freelancers, Stream helps businesses collect faster with branded, flexible payment flows with no apps or friction. Based in Riyadh, Stream is on a mission to simplify how the region gets paid.

About BECO Capital

BECO Capital is a leading venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies across the Middle East and North Africa, backing founders building category defining businesses.

About Outliers VC

Outliers is an early-stage investment firm backing outlier founders in MENA. We are an operator-led firm, partnering with the entrepreneurs shaping the region’s tech and business landscape. We work with founders who build different, uncovering category-defining opportunities that create outsized outcomes.