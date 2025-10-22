Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, today announced that the Splunk Cloud Platform has been certified under the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Security Policy by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), following a signing ceremony at GITEX Technology Week.

The DESC CSP Security Policy sets mandatory cybersecurity requirements for all cloud service providers serving Dubai’s government and critical sectors. It is built on internationally recognized frameworks, ensuring that certified providers meet the highest benchmarks for information security and compliance, making it easier for government and critical non-government entities to adopt the Splunk platform.

By achieving DESC certification, Splunk is bringing the full value of Splunk Cloud Platform together with the robust security controls defined by DESC. Splunk Cloud Platform helps organizations break down silos across public and private sector entities, providing real-time insights into their data while removing the overhead of managing infrastructure. The platform is designed to scale effortlessly, speed up decision-making and strengthen resilience against threats and outages - benefits now reinforced by meeting DESC’s comprehensive compliance standards.

While certification is a requirement for engaging with government and critical non-government bodies, it also strengthens trust across the private sector where security and compliance are key.

The DESC CSP Security Certification embodies Dubai's vision to build a secure, resilient, and trusted digital ecosystem. By certifying Splunk Cloud Platform, DESC ensures that only cloud services meeting Dubai’s highest cybersecurity and compliance standards are authorized to support government and critical infrastructure. This certification reflects leadership’s strategic commitment towards secure digital transformation and directly empowers DESC’s vision of making Dubai the safest city in cyberspace.

Ahmed El Saadi, Group Vice President Middle East, Turkey, & Africa, Splunk, commented: “Achieving DESC certification is a major milestone for Splunk in the UAE. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest levels of cybersecurity and compliance, while empowering our customers to unlock the full potential of their data with confidence,”

This certification positions Splunk as a trusted partner in Dubai’s digital transformation journey, supporting government, critical non-government and private sector organizations with secure, compliant and innovative cloud services.

