Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Choithrams and PARKONIC have introduced a streamlined, ticketless parking experience across selected store locations in the UAE. This initiative reflects Choithrams’ focus on reducing parking friction and improving the customer experience, beyond the store.

The system is powered by PARKONIC OS, a digitally managed parking operating system enabling a seamless, ticketless experience across locations.

The move reflects the retailer’s ongoing efforts to enhance parking usage patterns and allow a more reliable experience for genuine shoppers. With PARKONIC’s structured, tech-enabled parking management system, parking flow is structured and managed more efficiently, supporting smoother and more convenient store visits. Three stores have been selected for the pilot roll-out: Choithrams’ DEC Marina store, JVC Manhattan, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, and will be completed by mid-April.

As part of the new system, customers are eligible for one hour of complimentary parking, validated at checkout by providing their vehicle license plate number, with the applicable duration automatically adjusted at exit.

Mark Mortimer-Davies, CEO at Choithrams, commented: “At Choithrams, being customer-centric is at the heart of what we do, and we are always looking at ways to make the shopping experience as smooth as possible. We understand that something as simple as finding a parking space can shape the overall visit – no one wants to arrive and struggle to find a spot!”

He adds: “So, we’re putting our customers’ needs first, not only as a retailer, but as a brand that wants to make everyday experiences easier. This marks a step towards smarter, more integrated retail infrastructure, and we’re delighted to be working with PARKONIC to make this happen.”

Imad Alameddine, CEO of PARKONIC, said: “Retail today is no longer just about what happens inside the store, but how seamlessly the entire visit comes together. Our collaboration with Choithrams focuses on removing everyday friction points, starting from the moment customers arrive. By simplifying parking into a seamless, ticketless experience, we are supporting a more effortless and enjoyable journey for their customers.”

Beyond the free period, parking will be charged at AED 15 per additional hour. Payments can be completed through available options at the location, allowing users to either pay via QR code or opt for automatic deduction through their SALIK account, where applicable.

As part of this roll-out, Choithrams continues to enhance the customer journey across stores, in line with its commitment to operational excellence and customer-centric innovation in the UAE.

About Choithrams:

Founded in 1974, Choithrams is a UAE-based retail and distribution company with over 50 years of operations in the GCC. Delivering value, quality, and safety across its network, they operate in full compliance with regulatory standards and HACCP guidelines.

Choithrams is trusted by millions, putting customers at the centre of what they do. Sustainability and social responsibility are embedded in its operating model through a seven-pillar Sustainable Living Plan. Choithrams is committed to supporting local and international humanitarian initiatives through partnerships with the United Nations World Food Programme and Médecins Sans Frontières, and collaborations with Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives entities including Dubai Cares, the UAE Food Bank, and Al Jalila Foundation to deliver long-term community impact.

For media enquiries or additional information, please contact:

choithrams@golin-mena.com

About PARKONIC:

PARKONIC is a next-generation Smart Mobility Operating System (OS) redefining parking and access management across the region. Powered by AI-driven automation and license plate–based technology, PARKONIC OS eliminates tickets and barriers to deliver a seamless, contactless experience for drivers.

With over 230 turnkey projects and more than 250,000 parking spaces in operation worldwide, PARKONIC delivers scalable, data-driven mobility solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce congestion, and enable frictionless access across urban environments.

For media enquiries or additional information, please contact:

marketing@parkonic.com