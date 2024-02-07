In a significant development for the global telecommunications industry, China Mobile International Limited (CMI) and Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) have entered into an interconnection agreement at Capacity Middle East 2024 in Dubai, UAE on 6 February 2024. This partnership represents a monumental commitment from two of the telecommunications sector's giants to combine their strengths and capabilities, aiming to revolutionize the market with innovative solutions and enhanced services for customers across their respective regions.

The collaboration is set to focus on elevating carrier services and delivering innovative solutions directly to customers, tapping into the vast potential of both companies' technological and service capabilities. By improving carrier services, the alliance intends to offer a more seamless, efficient, and enriched customer experience, leveraging advancements in technology and infrastructure to meet the ever-increasing demands of digital consumers.

Representatives from both CMI and Mobily have expressed their enthusiasm about this new venture, highlighting its potential to not only enhance service offerings but also to lead the way in digital transformation efforts within the industry.

CMI's iConnect ONE (Omni Network Enablement) serves as a comprehensive platform that streamlines services and offers tailored solutions to meet the evolving demands of carriers globally. This one-stop-shop approach provides convenient access to voice, SMS, mobile, data and other offerings, as well as value-added business services covering roaming, connectivity, empowering carriers to expand their reach new revenue streams.

This alliance between CMI and Mobily marks a pivotal moment in telecommunications, with both companies set to redefine connectivity and digital services through their collaborative efforts.

About China Mobile International Limited

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010. CMI currently has 80 terrestrial and submarine cable resources worldwide, with a total international transmission bandwidth of over 145T, and a total of 230+ overseas PoPs. With Hong Kong, China as its launchpad, CMI has significantly accelerated global IDC development, creating a strong network for data centre cloudification. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international information services and solutions to international enterprises, carriers and mobile users. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, CMI has expanded its footprint in 36 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.