In partnership with Diriyah Company, Chedi Hospitality proudly announces the launch of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar, an exclusive collection of 20 branded villas set within the cliffs of Diriyah’s Wadi Safar masterplan. Designed by the internationally acclaimed architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the residences introduce Chedi’s timeless philosophy of elegance and cultural authenticity to one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic destinations.

Each four- and five-bedroom villa is thoughtfully integrated into the natural landscape, offering privacy, harmony, and sweeping views over the Greg Norman-designed Signature Golf Course. Homeowners will enjoy a five-star resort lifestyle with access to signature dining, tranquil wellness sanctuaries, fitness studios, curated retail, and serene gathering spaces. An exclusive residents’ club complete with lounge, business corner, billiard room, and spaces for private events enriches the lifestyle, combining exclusivity with a refined sense of community.

The unveiling of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar marks a defining chapter in Chedi Hospitality’s growth, expanding its portfolio of branded residences into the Kingdom for the first time. Renowned for service excellence, The Chedi brand is steeped in timeless hospitality craftsmanship, cultivated over decades in iconic destinations such as Oman, Switzerland, and Montenegro, and now carried into private residences ensuring homeowners experience the same hallmarks of care, authenticity, and elegance that have long defined the Chedi name.

Nestled within the highly coveted Wadi Safar masterplan and adjacent to a forthcoming 85-key Chedi hotel, the residences embody the understated elegance that defines Chedi, blending Najdi traditions with contemporary sophistication.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 calls for destinations that honor heritage while embracing the future. At Diriyah, we are proud to partner with Chedi Hospitality to bring this vision to life. The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar will not only be an address of prestige, but a lifestyle defined by cultural connection, architectural excellence, and soulful living. The Chedi brand has long been admired for its philosophy of understated luxury, cultural authenticity, serenity and heartfelt hospitality service — values that resonate deeply with the spirit of Diriyah and the connected lifestyle of today’s residents.” - Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company.

“For Chedi Hospitality, Wadi Safar is a natural expression of our brand essence, ‘A Voyage Unbound’. Our vision has always been to create sanctuaries that offer peace, belonging, and cultural connection, while responding to the lifestyle needs of today’s residents. In partnership with Diriyah Company, The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar will embody understated luxury rooted in tradition, elevated by design, and enriched by the award-winning service that Chedi is known for, crafted for modern living. Limited to 20 villas, they represent both a rare investment opportunity and the pride of ownership in one of the Kingdom’s most distinguished addresses combining exclusivity, long-term value, and the global prestige of the Chedi brand.” - Stephan Schupbach, CEO, Chedi Hospitality

With direct access to Diriyah and only 25 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, placing 70% of the world’s population within eight hours’ reach, The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar represent one of Saudi Arabia’s most exclusive real estate opportunities. The launch underscores Chedi Hospitality’s global expansion and its commitment to creating spaces of timeless design, cultural belonging, and elevated living.

About Chedi Hospitality

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arabi Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host approximately 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company’s mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

