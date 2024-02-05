DUBAI, UAE — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, announces the launch of Check Point Quantum Spark 1900 and 2000, the latest additions to its next-generation firewall series for small and medium business (SMBs). These advanced security gateways are specifically engineered to protect SMBs from ever-evolving cyber threats. The new Quantum Spark security gateways offer high-performance network security at scale with zero-touch provisioning, advanced cloud management, and automated threat management capabilities, making them ideal for medium-sized businesses.

In today's digital age, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are increasingly challenged by cyber security threats. Despite their significant contribution to the global economy, these businesses often grapple with limited IT capabilities and budgets, leaving them exposed to advanced cyberattacks like malware, phishing, and ransomware. Although aware of these escalating risks and dedicating more funds to security, many SMBs remain inadequately protected, with only a fraction adopting enhanced security measures and training. To address these challenges, a growing number of SMBs are turning to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) for comprehensive, tailored cyber security solutions. By 2025, MSPs are expected to represent 40% of SMB cyber security expenditures, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding these businesses.

Shahar Divon, Global Head of MSSP and SMB at Check Point Software Technologies, emphasizes, “The increasing reliance on MSPs as primary market conduits is a response to the growing necessity for end-to-end management of intricate software stacks and the advancement of digital initiatives. At Check Point, our Quantum Spark next-generation firewalls are specifically designed to safeguard data and systems against cyber-attacks, ensuring secure and efficient access. These gateways not only promise secure expansion in user numbers, transaction volumes, and data but also aid in reducing costs while supporting remote workforces, encouraging cloud adoption, and enabling digital transformation.”

The full line of gateways allows supporting businesses ranging from one all the way to 1,000 employees. They provide SMBs with a powerful combination of AI-powered threat prevention, easy management, and scalability, particularly important as many SMBs struggle with limited cyber security resources and expertise. The introduction of these new products aims to empower SMBs to protect their operations effectively and with confidence, amidst the complexities of the current cyber threat environment.

Quantum Spark™ Gateway 1900 and 2000 users benefit from:

Accelerated Threat Prevention Performance: AI/ML powered security gateways for heightened defense against cyber threats, significantly boosting threat prevention by over 2x and displaying an impressive 99.8% block rate against phishing, malware, DNS, and IoT (Internet of Things) attacks. Enhance network resilience, efficiency and flexibility with integrated switches and a dual power supply that eliminates the need for external switches and maximizes operations with minimal downtime.

Integrated Cloud Security Services & Network Connectivity: Revolutionary security software with top-tier reliability, seamless user experience, and augmented capabilities like IoT security, SD-WAN, and more.

Consolidated Cloud Management for MSPs: Advanced cloud management capabilities for MSPs, now featuring a network operational view that enables streamlined automation of threat management for customers. Our consolidated security operations have further streamlined management for MSPs serving SMBs, with a centralized hub for customer services, licenses, and proactive security monitoring made accessible through a unified dashboard.

"As cyber threats like phishing and ransomware increase, SMBs face more security challenges without the IT expertise and resources needed to defend themselves. Check Point's new Quantum Spark 1900 and 2000 network security gateways provide SMBs with AI-Powered threat prevention, automated security for SD-WAN and IoT, and unified security management that is easy to deploy and use”, said Pete Finalle Security Research Manager at IDC, “Given their limitations, many SMBs are turning to managed service providers (MSPs) for security solutions. Check Point empowers MSPs to support SMBs with comprehensive security, remote streamlined management and zero touch deployment, reducing the need for onsite IT staff.”

The Quantum Spark 1900 and 2000 series are available immediately. For full details and specifications of the six models in the Quantum Spark™ Gateway range, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/quantum/next-generation-firewall/small-business-firewall/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zayyen A.Haider

10 Communications LLC

zayyen@tencomms.com