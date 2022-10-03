DUBAI, UAE: Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced its participation at GITEX 2022, the most anticipated technology event in the region. Check Point Software will highlight Check Point Infinity - the first consolidated security architecture across networks, cloud, mobile and IoT among its other solutions.

Check Point Software will be present through its channel partners in H1-B1 and H5-A1 at Dubai World Trade Center from October 10-14, 2022, where visitors at the booths will gain insights on the fifth-generation of cyber threat landscape and the implementation of Check Point Software’s unified and preventive first solutions to ensure security in today’s cyber threat landscape.

“Check Point Software is committed to support and be part of global platforms such as GITEX to showcase our industry leading and innovative cyber security solutions”, said Ram Narayanan, Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, Middle East. “This year, we're focusing on assisting end users on the right course of action for their cyber security strategy in the face of a complex and constantly evolving threat landscape. By adopting a consolidated security approach with Check Point Infinity architecture, businesses realize preemptive protection against advanced fifth-generation attacks”

Check Point Software will be introducing demo points for visitors to have a personalised experience of the broad range of industry leading solutions delivered by its security experts. Moreover, partners will also be briefed on the range of training and certification programs provided by Check Point Software.

