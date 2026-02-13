Collaboration aims to support ultra-high-net-worth families relocating to Dubai, establishing a family office in the region, or repositioning existing structures

Number of family offices in the UAE grew by 31% in the last five years

UAE is home to over 1,300 UHNWIs with a combined wealth of $1 trillion, positioning the nation 14th globally

Wealth of UHNWIs in the Middle East is projected to grow by 25% over the next 5 years

Dubai, UAE: Charles Park Family Office, a UK-based multi-family office consulting practice, today announced a strategic partnership with AES International, the Middle East's only certified investment fiduciary, to establish a Dubai presence and strengthen its Private Wealth service pillar.

The partnership combines Charles Park's expertise in supporting families through complexity, transition, and multi-jurisdictional decision-making with AES International's 20+ years of regional insight and fiduciary infrastructure across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Supporting ultra-high-net-worth families in the UAE

The collaboration is designed to provide a comprehensive support platform for ultra-high-net-worth families relocating to Dubai, establishing a family office in the region, or repositioning existing structures. It is also relevant for established Middle Eastern families navigating succession, generational transition, and long-term stewardship. The Middle East family office sector is set to grow $500 billion through 2030, according to Knight Frank.

"The Middle East represents one of the most compelling jurisdictions for global family offices, and this partnership ensures families benefit from both deep regional insight and an international perspective," said Richard Park, CEO of Charles Park Family Office. "At Charles Park, our ethos is rooted in collaboration. We work alongside a trusted network of UK and international advisers to support families operating across borders, sectors, and generations. This partnership with AES International reflects our commitment to developing relationships built on care, respect, and long-term intent."

A complementary alliance

Founded and led by Sam Instone, AES International has guided internationally minded entrepreneurs, business leaders, and families on all aspects of financial life management for over two decades. As client needs have evolved, AES has naturally expanded into the family office space, providing deep regional expertise and robust local infrastructure.

"We've spent 20 years building fiduciary infrastructure in the region, and Charles Park shares our focus on supporting families through complexity with integrity, not just assembling structures," said Sam Instone, CEO of AES International. "The families who succeed here are those who build enduring relationships with advisers aligned on values and committed to long-term stewardship. This partnership reflects that philosophy, and we're looking forward to supporting families alongside Charles Park's expertise."

Navigating the professional services landscape

Through this partnership, families will benefit from thoughtful navigation of the professional services landscape. With long-standing relationships across leading international and regional advisory firms, Charles Park Family Office is well-positioned to help families assemble adviser teams that reflect technical excellence, cultural alignment, and shared values.

The UAE as a family office hub

The partnership underscores the UAE's position as an exceptional hub for global family offices, offering connectivity, capability, and opportunity for families with international lives and ambitions. Over the past five years, the number of family offices in the UAE has increased by 31%, as reported by Addepar and Deloitte. With more than 1,300 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and a combined wealth of $1 trillion, the UAE ranks 14th globally, according to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025. Furthermore, Deloitte’s Family Office Insights Series projects a 25% growth in the wealth of UHNWIs in the Middle East over the next five years.

"This marks an important step in the continued development of our Private Wealth pillar," added Richard. "As we evolve our multi-family office consulting practice, we remain focused on building high-quality partnerships that enhance the support available to the families we serve."

About Charles Park Family Office

Charles Park Family Office is a UK-based multi-family office consulting practice specialising in supporting families through complexity, transition, and long-term decision-making across jurisdictions. The firm works alongside a trusted network of UK and international advisers to deliver specialist insight for families operating across borders, sectors, and generations.

About AES International

Founded over 20 years ago and based in Dubai, AES International is the first and only certified investment fiduciary in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia region. Led by CEO Sam Instone, AES guides internationally minded entrepreneurs, business leaders, and families on all aspects of financial life management, with a focus on long-term stewardship and fiduciary responsibility.

