Dubai, UAE: Century Financial, the pioneering investment services company in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ulas Akincilar as its new Chief Product Officer. Mr. Akincilar brings with him nearly a decade of experience in the global FX and trading technology sector, making him a valuable addition to the senior team at Century Financial.

Prior to joining Century Financial, Ulas Akincilar held key positions at several leading CFD and FX players in the industry. Most recently, he served as the Head of Trading at Infinox Capital, a UK-headquartered Forex brokerage. His extensive career also includes a stint as Head of Trading and Risk Management at the FCA-regulated brokerage firm House of Borse Limited (HoB).

Ulas Akincilar holds a bachelor's degree in geomatics engineering from Istanbul Technical University in Turkey, reflecting his strong educational background and expertise in the trading technology and financial sector.

In his new role at Century Financial, Mr. Akincilar will be based at the company's Dubai office and will assume leadership in the areas of Product Innovation & operations along with Platform Enhancement. His responsibilities include driving the development of innovative products, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and staying attuned to market trends to enhance Century Financial's offerings. Additionally, he will oversee the optimization of Century Financial's trading platforms, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience for clients.

"We are delighted to welcome Ulas Akincilar to Century Financial as our Chief Product Officer," said Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO at Century Financial. "His extensive experience in the global FX and trading technology industry makes him the ideal candidate to lead our product development strategy. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to further enhance our client services and trading platforms."

Ulas Akincilar assumed his role at Century Financial in January, and his appointment marks a significant step in Century Financial's commitment to providing world-class investment services to its clients.

About Century Financial:

Century Financial is a leading investment services company based in the United Arab Emirates. With a legacy spanning over 35 years, Century Financial has been at the forefront of providing excellent client services and a wide range of trading instruments across various asset classes. The company's commitment to client education and its dedication to delivering a superior trading experience have earned it a trusted reputation among UAE investors.

