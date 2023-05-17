Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, has launched an array of environmental programmes to support the government’s sustainable tourism initiatives.

At this year’s Arabian Travel Market, the Group unveiled the sustainable efforts and route map that are actively implemented across its properties in the UAE, focusing on water conservation and zero waste practices.

“Water conservation is one of the many environmental efforts we are currently addressing. This is an area of sustainability where hotels, associates, and guests can directly aid the environment by reducing water usage. The Group has installed water-efficient equipment and fixtures to conserve water. We have also encouraged our team and guests to support the programs to achieve significant cost savings,” explains Abdulla Al Abdulla, COO, and Group General Manager.

To reduce water use, three of Central Hotels & Resorts properties including Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the luxurious 5-star hotel located along the famous Dubai Canal, C Central Resort The Palm, a beachfront property boasting views of The Palm Jumeirah, and Royal Central Hotel The Palm, a 5-star hotel located on the East Crescent of Dubai's iconic have adopted measures including the installation of including aerator in guest rooms to reduce the levels of water consumption.

“We are pleased that employees and guests are responding positively to our conservation programs. The culinary team is carefully preparing the buffet menu according to the number of guests to avoid over-preparation of food and avoid wastage. Guests are choosing not to have towels changed every day. We have not seen a major reduction in water usage yet but as long as these practices are maintained, we are looking at reaching our goal of reducing water consumption by 10% by the end of the year,” adds Abdulla.

Additionally, the properties have a water treatment plant that is being utilized for irrigation purposes, linen and towel reuse programmes, food wastage measures, leak detection, and more.

The conservation efforts are in line with the Dubai Sustainable Tourism initiative, a public-private partnership that aims to support the broader clean energy and sustainable development goals of the city. The program is built on three core pillars: economic sustainability, social sustainability, and environmental sustainability.

The initiative seeks to reduce the environmental impact of tourism in Dubai, promote social inclusivity and cultural awareness, and support the local economy. The program involves a range of activities, including training and certification programs for tourism stakeholders, promoting sustainable tourism practices to visitors, and supporting the development of sustainable tourism infrastructure in the city. With this initiative, Dubai Tourism is committed to building a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry in Dubai, while preserving the city’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

About Central Hotels:

