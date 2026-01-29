Annual meeting will convene retail sector expertise and leaders from around the world on February 3-4 2026 in Riyadh

Riyadh: Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with the RLC Global Forum, supporting the event for another year.

Taking place on 3-4 February 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the RLC Global Forum brings together influential global leaders across retail, real estate, investment, technology and government to address the forces shaping the next era of growth. Under the 2026 theme, “Growth Crossroads,” the Forum will explore how global industries recalibrate amid economic complexity, shifting consumer expectations and evolving urban landscapes.

Cenomi Centers’ participation reflects its role at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s retail and urban transformation, aligned with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s growing position as a global hub for investment, innovation and future-ready cities.

Across the two-day event there will be more than 150 speakers and over 750 companies present, including senior decision-makers from key players in the retail industry, alongside policymakers, investors, industry experts and influential journalists. Discussions will span destination development, technology, capital flows and the future of physical retail as a driver of economic and urban growth.

Announcing the news, Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, said “We are proud of our continued partnership with The RLC Global Forum, which has become one of the most influential platforms shaping the future of retail and urban development globally. As Saudi Arabia continues its transformation under Vision 2030, Cenomi Centers is proud to support and participate in a forum that brings together the people, ideas and partnerships driving sustainable growth. We look forward to contributing to meaningful conversations on how global retail real estate can continue to evolve as a catalyst for resilient, experience-led economies.”

Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum, said "Cenomi Centers has been a long-standing strategic partner to the RLC Global Forum and a leading force in shaping retail destinations across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC,” said Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum. “As Saudi Arabia’s influence on global retail and urban development continues to grow, our partnership reflects why physical destinations remain central to both economic activity and social life.”

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 20 assets, with more than 4,200 stores strategically located in nine major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of almost 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com

About RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential brand and retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. It marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC) twelve-year mission to connect and empower decision-makers across the retail and consumer-facing sectors. In addition to its Annual Global Meeting in Riyadh, the RLC Global Forum curates a portfolio of high-level gatherings worldwide, including the RLC Fashion Summit in Milan and the CEO Summit in New York.

To learn more about the RLC Global Forum, please visit:

www.rlcglobalforum.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rlcglobalforum

X: www.x.com/rlcglobalforum | Instagram: www.instagram.com/rlcglobalforum/