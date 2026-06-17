Dubai, UAE: CellSave Arabia, the largest private stem cell biobank in the GCC and part of CSG.BIO, has signed an exclusive agreement with HMS Group to provide stem cell preservation services across its facilities.

Under this partnership, CellSave Arabia will serve as the exclusive provider of cord blood, cord tissue, placental tissue, cord vessel, and amnion preservation, integrating its services into HMS Group’s maternity care pathways.

“This partnership marks a key step in advancing maternal and newborn healthcare standards in Dubai,” said Alia Abdel Razeq, COO of CellSave Arabia.

CellSave Arabia will deliver end-to-end collection and storage services aligned with international standards, including AABB accreditation and ISO 20387 biobanking practices, ensuring high levels of safety and quality.

In addition to clinical services, the collaboration will include patient education initiatives such as antenatal sessions and awareness programs to support informed decision-making.

Mr. Alaa Attari, CEO at HMS Group, said, "We are pleased to partner with CellSave Arabia, a recognized leader in stem cell preservation and regenerative medicine. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing expectant families with access to advanced healthcare solutions that help secure their future health and well-being. Together, we aim to raise awareness and support parents in making informed decisions throughout their maternity journey.”

This agreement reflects CellSave Arabia’s continued expansion and growing role in advancing regenerative healthcare solutions in the UAE.

About CellSave Arabia FZ-LLC

CellSave Arabia, established in 2005, holds the distinction of being the first private stem cell laboratory in the GCC region and is a member of the CSG.BIO Group. The company has consistently led the industry by adopting the most innovative technologies, enabling clients to access the latest advancements in stem cell treatments and regenerative medicine therapies. To date, CellSave Arabia has preserved over 750,000 stem cell units, earning the trust of expectant parents and clients. This achievement positions CellSave Arabia as the largest stem cell company in the region and one of the leading newborn stem cell banks globally.

About HMS Group

HMS Group (Health and Medical Services Co.) is a leading healthcare provider in Dubai, offering a wide range of medical services across its network. Known for its patient-centered care and clinical excellence, the Group delivers high-quality obstetric, neonatal, and specialist healthcare services to the communities it serves.