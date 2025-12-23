Riyadh, KSA | Mobily marked its 20th Anniversary by unveiling an emotional and visionary new platform – “Ever Closer - منك أقرب” – resonating internally, and leveraging the brand’s heritage built and driven by a promise of customer focus and centricity, and externally with its customers across all segments, who understand the commitment behind this promise.

Following a highly competitive pitch against leading regional and global agencies, and working closely with the Mobily team behind the development of the platform, FP7McCann Riyadh visually brought this foundational brand promise to life, weaving a visual story leveraging the power of this Saudi truth: “Coming closer to someone, means we have shared memories, experiences and words – a language only we know.”

This intimate human insight became the foundation of the campaign’s central message:

"تنولد بينا لغات أكثر، كل ما كنا أقرب"

“A language only we know, as we come ever closer.”

As one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic telco brands at its launch, Mobily shaped the Kingdom’s digital culture, and more recently is iterating on this heritage to reimagine customer-centricity in alignment with supporting Saudi Vision 2030, expanding the scope of its digital-first lens to enable innovation, lifestyle enhancement, and support business growth acceleration.

More than just a campaign, “Ever Closer - منك أقرب” celebrates Mobily’s heritage and lays the foundations for Mobily’s next evolution from an ICT provider into a forward-looking Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) player.

This platform, “Ever Closer - منك أقرب”, is prescient in how it iterates on the foundational promise, giving the brand space to spread its wings, and allowing Mobily to continue to define what being connected means, delivering experiences that are intuitive, personal, and pre-empt the needs of customers.

FP7McCann Riyadh has played a central role in bringing the new platform to life, shaping the 360° brand launch, crafting the creative story, and producing the hero brand film alongside a full suite of assets across Out-of-Home (OOH), digital, social, retail, and internal channels.

The campaign rolled out across the Kingdom with one of the largest media investments in Mobily’s history – including full OOH domination across major Saudi cities, TV and placements on Video on Demand (VoD) platforms including Shahid, in-stadium and airport banners, metro takeovers, and a robust digital ecosystem spanning online video, social media, and Mobily’s owned platforms.

Tarek Miknas, CEO – FP7McCann MENAT, said:

“Our partnership with Mobily is a reflection of everything we stand for at FP7 McCann - a client-centric culture, work rooted in local truths, and a relentless belief in Truth Well Told. This platform proves that when clients trust you with their truth, and when creativity is guided by purpose and insight, the result can reshape a brand’s trajectory. We’re deeply grateful to Mobily for partnering with us and be a part of this historic moment - and proud to see the Kingdom’s stories told in ways that are bold, authentic, and built to last.”

Amr El Kalaawy, Regional Managing Director – FP7McCann Riyadh, said:

“We’re honored to partner with Mobily at such a defining milestone in its journey. Winning this mandate was a reflection of the insight-led creative approach we bring but delivering it alongside the Mobily team - with shared ambition, mutual trust, and deep cultural relevance - is what makes this truly special. ‘Ever Closer’ is a powerful platform that connects heritage to innovation, and people to possibilities.”

-ENDS-

About Mobily

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national digital enabler delivering a portfolio of high-value telecom, media, and technology customer-centric value propositions addressing consumers, and enterprise customers in the public and private sectors, bringing people and businesses ever closer to new possibilities.

Launched in 2005, Mobily achieved its first one million customers in under 90 days and was the first Saudi operator to launch 3G services in the Kingdom. Today, Mobily covers 99% of populated areas with wireless and fixed technologies. Leveraging submarine cables interconnected with the Saudi National Fiberoptic Network (SNFN), considered one of the largest in the world, and a network of high-tier data centers, Mobily connects national and international carriers, internet service providers (ISPs), global Hyperscalers, over the top (OTT) platforms and content delivery network operators, as part of its role in supporting socio-economic development across the Kingdom to support the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 aspirations.

About FP7 McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7 McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no 1 agency in the UAE according to Cannes Global Ranking Report 2025, no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for nine consecutive years, receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and recognised as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2025.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information about MCN and our leading agencies, please visit https://mccann.com/