Cegid, a European leader in cloud management solutions for professionals in the Finance (treasury, tax, ERP), Human Resources (payroll, talent management), Accountancy, Retail and Entrepreneurship sectors, is to launch a new Point of Delivery (PoD) in Dubai for retailers based in the Middle East.

Cegid is strategically extending its global footprint by investing in the Middle East—a move that not only underscores its commitment but also positions the company as an industry pioneer in the region. By situating its newest PoD in Dubai, Cegid is poised to play a significant role in the fashion and luxury market of the Middle East, which is projected to flourish, reaching an impressive €30-€35 billion as per insights by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Cegid's investment in the region’s infrastructure is a testament to its confidence in the market evolution and its dedication to not just meeting but exceeding the needs and expectations of its customers.

Cegid customers operating across the Middle East, including Clarins, as well as leading regional retailers that include Abu Issa, Ahmed Seddiqi & Son, Al Malki, L’azurde and Asia Jewellers are set to benefit from this strategic investment.

The PoD will help customers comply with local laws and regulations concerning data privacy and localisation across the Middle East. It will also future-proof against upcoming ‘Executive Regulations’ which are expected to add further layers to the UAE’s consumer rights protection in e-commerce transactions and tougher consumer data protection offering guarantees on how and where customer data can be used.

“Considering the number of retailers we support in the region and our growing customer base, opening our newest PoD in Dubai was the logical next step. We are confident that this investment will not only empower our current clients but will also serve as a cornerstone for the anticipated annual onboarding of 15-20 new client brands,” said Driss Iziki, MEA Director for Cegid. “The new PoD will ensure that as we grow our customer base in this region, we can elevate customer experiences and unlock greater value and efficiency for the retailers we work with.”

With this expansion, Cegid's global infrastructure now features five international PoDs, with the Dubai facility joining the ranks alongside existing locations in China, Singapore, the United States, and Ireland. Alongside these developments, it's noteworthy that more than 700 retail customers of Cegid are already hosted in the cloud, reaping the benefits of enhanced performance thanks to the global network.

About Cegid

Cegid is a European leader in cloud business management solutions for finance (cash-flow, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid provides long-term commitment to its customers, superior and distinctive experiences and helps companies of all sizes accelerate their digital business transformation, locally and worldwide. Cegid combines a forward-thinking and pragmatic approach of the business with strong capacity to innovate, an in-depth expertise in new technologies and an understanding of regulations and compliance. In today’s rapidly changing world, Cegid makes more possible by helping customers unleash their potential thanks to innovative and purposeful business solutions.

Bolstered by its strong international ambition and reach, and its 500,000 customers, Cegid has 4,400 employees and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid reported revenues of €852 million (as of December 31 2023). Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

