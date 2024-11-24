Travellers can plan and book their trips to the Philippines for early 2025 with a special seat sale from November 22 to 30, 2024

Dubai, UAE: In a historic first for a Philippine company, Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, took over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa with a “Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines” video and sound display, celebrating the most iconic reasons to visit the Philippines in 2025.

Projected onto the world’s tallest building, the show captured the warmth and smiles of Filipinos, alongside the natural beauty of the Philippines, including the world-famous beaches of Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu, and breathtaking sites like Mayon Volcano in Legazpi, the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and Mt. Apo in Davao.

“We’re proud to share a piece of home on such a grand stage,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This is a celebration of Philippine pride and an invitation for travellers to connect with the unique beauty, culture, and warmth that our country offers."

Through this campaign, CEB aimed to invite travellers around the world to experience the wonders of the Philippines and offer Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a nostalgic view of home.

To bring this experience within reach to more passengers, CEB has also launched a special seat sale from November 22 to 30, 2024, for as low as AED229 one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from January 15 to June 30, 2025.

CEB operates in over 60 destinations spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. It operates the most extensive network in the Philippines, allowing for the best inter-island connections from hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo and Davao.

Passengers from Dubai and other major international hubs can now book discounted flights to the Philippines for early 2025 travel at www.cebupacificair.com.

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc. is the Philippines’ leading airline in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

The CEB network operates flights out of three strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of nine (9) Airbus 330s, 35 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of over 404 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew - all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

The airline has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

For bookings and enquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official social media handles on Facebook, X and Instagram (@CebuPacificAir). Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

