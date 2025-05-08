Brand Me Summit 2025 will welcome 5,000+ pioneers for keynotes, workshops, networking, and massive digital exposure

Ghazy Yaman (co-founder & managing partner of Brand Me Summit) Ayman Yaman (co-founder, Brand Me Summit), Dr. Adam Fenech (Provost, Canadian University Dubai)

Dubai, UAE: After an incredible debut that attracted over 2,000 attendees and amassed more than $50 billion in combined net worth under one roof, Brand Me Summit is officially returning for its second edition – this time even bigger, bolder, and more powerful.

The highly anticipated event will take place on 22-23 November 2025, at Canadian University Dubai (CUD), in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

At the forefront of this movement is Ayman Yaman, a viral content creator turned entrepreneur, best known for his iconic “What do you do for a living?” videos, which have garnered over 1 billion views and 3 million followers.

Despite still being a university student, Ayman has defied industry norms by co-founding Brand Me Summit, proving that age is no barrier to launching a world-class event.

Alongside his brother Ghazy Yaman, Ayman’s expertise in digital storytelling and personal branding has shaped the region’s entrepreneurial landscape, empowering individuals to turn their presence into powerful platforms.

Brand Me Summit is the first global event dedicated entirely to personal branding as a business and career-defining asset. With the rise of digital CEOs, content creators, and purpose-driven entrepreneurs, the summit equips attendees with cutting-edge strategies to build influence, visibility, and monetizable presence across industries.

This year, AI takes centre stage, exploring how emerging technologies are reshaping content creation, business scaling, and the evolution of digital authority.

“We are bringing together the minds that redefine influence – those who turn ideas into empires and audiences into movements,” says Ghazy Yaman, co-founder and managing partner of Brand Me Summit. “Our mission is to transform you from unknown to unforgettable.”

Brand Me Summit’s collaboration with Canadian University Dubai signifies a bold step in bridging academic excellence with real-world innovation. By hosting the summit, CUD reinforces its commitment to providing practical experiences for students and entrepreneurs, helping them lead meaningful ventures beyond the classroom.

Speaking about the importance of this strategic partnership, Dr. Adam Fenech, Provost at Canadian University Dubai, noted: "Partnering with the Brand Me Summit positions the Canadian University Dubai at the forefront of entrepreneurial leadership, leveraging the power of our own incubator to ignite innovation, elevate personal branding, and drive the next wave of business success in Dubai."

“This partnership reflects CUD’s dedication to empowering a new era of leaders, creators, and changemakers,” says Ayman Yaman, co-founder of Brand Me Summit. “Personal branding is no longer optional – it’s the foundation for opportunity in the digital age.”

Building upon its monumental first edition, Brand Me Summit 2025 is expected to attract over 5,000 attendees and industry pioneers, including entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and media personalities.

The event will feature:

Groundbreaking keynotes and panels with world-renowned thought leaders

Interactive workshops for practical personal and corporate branding strategies

Exclusive investor and creator networking opportunities

Massive digital exposure, powered by media partners and influencer-driven storytelling

About Brand Me Summit

Brand Me Summit is a premier global event designed to bring together talents, creators, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and grow. The two-day event provides working professionals and entrepreneurs with tools to develop their businesses and personal brands, featuring inspiring stories and expert insights from successful entrepreneurs and industry pioneers.

About Canadian University Dubai

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs based on a world-leading international curriculum. Located in the city’s vibrant business district, CUD gives students the unique opportunity to obtain a first-class Canadian education while experiencing the dynamic lifestyle of Dubai, UAE.