Key highlights:

ENOC Link has delivered nearly 350 million in fuel volume to UAE businesses since 2019, serving 268 companies across transportation and logistics sectors.

The mobile fuel delivery service has experienced explosive growth of 306.4% by 2024, offering 24/7 on-demand fueling that saves businesses time and vehicle wear.

ENOC Link plans to transition 60% of its customer portfolio to motor gasoline (MOGAS) by 2026, expanding from its Dubai terminals and Abu Dhabi operations hub.

Total volume includes motor gasoline (MOGAS) and diesel; Dubai-based mobile fuel delivery service aims to have 60% of its customer portfolio transitioned to using MOGAS by 2026

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Link, the innovative digital fuel delivery platform, has delivered total volumes of 349,790,732 of motor gasoline (MOGAS) and diesel to businesses from its inception in 2019 to 2024, highlighting the growing market demand for mobile fuel services within the business-to-business sector.

Underscoring the success of the Group’s innovative approach to fuel supply, ENOC Link currently helps over 268 businesses across the country to operate efficiently, including 60 businesses served from its Mussafah base in Abu Dhabi. The platform caters to the needs of various sectors, including transportation and logistics.

Commenting on its ongoing success, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Since its inception as part of the Group’s accelerator programme, NEXT, ENOC Link has supplied fuel to 268 businesses in the country, resulting in record growth of 306.4% by 2024. With consistency at the heart of our operations, we will continue to remain flexible and embrace emerging technologies aligning with ENOC’s highest standards to meet both current and future demands.”

ENOC Link offers convenient, on-demand fuel delivery directly to businesses and commercial fleets, ensuring access to quality fuels while helping them save on mileage and vehicle wear and tear. ENOC Link also offers night-time fuelling, enabling businesses to enhance efficiency by leveraging ENOC Link’s 24/7 service for optimised truck utilisation and seamless operations backed by Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The digital platform also provides businesses with MOGAS through its terminals located in Dubai and operation hub in Abu Dhabi and is targeting 60% of gasoline users among its customer portfolio by 2026.

ENOC Link unveiled the world’s first solar-powered biodiesel truck at WETEX 2024. The innovative digital fuel delivery service also plans to expand its reach across all emirates in the UAE.

Most recently, ENOC Link supported the Fujairah International Marine Club (FIMC). For their XCAT World Championship, which took place from February 13-16, 2025, through supplying Super 98 fuel for the event. The support came in alignment of ENOC’s commitment to fostering strong and mutually beneficial relationships and collaboration with its partners.

ENOC Link was also the Gold Sponsor of the highly anticipated Community Festival 2025, which took place on the 22nd of February at DAMAC Hills. The fully-day event was organised in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Ambulance, RTA, and Dubai Municipality. ENOC Link’s support of the Community Festival 2025 came as part of ENOC Group’s efforts to have a positive impact on the communities.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.