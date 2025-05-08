Delivered through a once weekly prefilled autoinjector pen, offering greater convenience and independence for patients in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Pfizer announced today the launch of a new and innovative therapy for people living with hemophilia in the UAE. This marks a significant advancement in care for individuals affected by this rare and serious bleeding disorder.

Hemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood fails to clot properly, leading to prolonged bleeding that can be either spontaneous or occur after an injury. Unlike traditional clotting factor replacements, Pfizer’s new therapy targets the tissue factor pathway inhibitor (TFPI), a natural anticoagulant protein. By inhibiting TFPI, the treatment helps restore balance to the body’s clotting process, reducing the frequency of bleeding episodes.

This advanced therapy is administered once a week through a simple injection under the skin using a prefilled autoinjector pen. It is the first prefilled injectable therapy available in the UAE, designed to make treatment more convenient and accessible for patients, while reducing the burden of frequent infusions.

Dr. Nadine Tarcha, Pfizer Gulf Medical Director, said: “The introduction of this therapy reflects Pfizer’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of people with rare diseases. By combining scientific innovation with a more convenient delivery method, we aim to empower individuals with hemophilia to live with greater confidence and improved quality of life.”

According to the World Federation of Hemophilia's 2023 Annual Global Survey, more than 32,000 in the Eastern Mediterranean region have been diagnosed with hemophilia. This represents less than half of the expected number of cases, suggesting that many individuals remain undiagnosed or lack access to appropriate care. These findings emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and patient-friendly treatment options that can support better long-term outcomes.

The introduction of this therapy supports the UAE’s broader healthcare vision, which prioritizes access to innovative treatments and improved quality of care for people living with complex and rare conditions.

Patients are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider to determine whether this treatment may be appropriate for their condition.

