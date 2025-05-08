Partnership offers significant benefits, including free annual Ignyte memberships, exclusive plan discounts, and a collaboration on the Ignyte challenge to solve real-world problems for small businesses to accelerate SME growth in alignment with the UAE's vision for a sustainable, innovative economy.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its strategic partnership with Ignyte, a dynamic digital platform curated by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under the esteemed Sheikh Hamdan Initiative. The collaboration is set to accelerate AI innovation, support startups, and expand digital inclusion across the UAE in line with du’s commitment to fostering the growth of SMEs through advanced digital transformation solutions for entrepreneurs.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy witnessed the signing of the agreement during a ceremony at the recent Dubai AI Week. The agreement was signed by Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer from du and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer from DIFC Authority.

The partnership will benefit from the du Business ecosystem, offering bundled value and exclusive telecom integrations through a strategic platform collaboration designed to empower the business community. Startups gain from mentorship in business, technology, and telecom, which boosts their market preparedness and stability. Simultaneously, Ignyte's network promotes connections with investors and corporations, speeding up growth and increasing the likelihood of success. In alignment with du Business’ SME strategy, this initiative will enable SMEs by offering robust digital solutions that navigate the complexities of today’s business world, propel digital transformation, and champion business excellence.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “Through our partnership with Ignyte, we are investing in the future of the UAE’s vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem. This collaboration enables us to support startups directly by fostering access to funding, mentoring, and problem-solving opportunities, all while equipping them with our state-of-the-art digital solutions. It’s about creating a sustainable, innovative ecosystem where every entrepreneur can thrive.”

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub said: "This strategic alliance represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to cultivating a vibrant and future-ready digital economy in Dubai. Through our partnership with du, we are unlocking transformative opportunities for visionary founders to innovate, scale ambitiously, and thrive globally. Together, we are strengthening Dubai’s position as a world-leading nexus for entrepreneurship, cutting-edge technology, and bold innovation."

In addition, this initiative marks a continuation and evolution of the existing collaboration with DIFC. Moving beyond offering a physical workspace, the partnership is now deeply integrated into the DIFC platform, enhancing visibility and alignment with DIFC’s extensive ecosystem and customer base. This strategic shift highlights an exclusive Telco and AI Challenge collaboration, bundled offerings for du business customers, direct access to an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and a digital-first go-to-market strategy.

In fostering this partnership, du and Ignyte are positioned at the forefront of AI and entrepreneurship, undeniably unlocking scalable digital growth and introducing high-value use cases that will benefit the SME sector. The collaboration aligns with the D33 agenda, aiming to directly engage with over 100,000 entrepreneurs in the next three years, making this a cornerstone for innovative and entrepreneurial success in the region.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Ignyte

Ignyte is part of the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It is a leading global start-up ecosystem that empowers founders. As a digital hub for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship, it provides access to world-class mentors, investors, and more than 250 exclusive perks and resources from leading corporates and industry partners. Ignyte aims to transform the start-up landscape and position the region as a global centre for innovation and business acceleration.

It bridges the gap between entrepreneurs and opportunities by fostering collaborations, offering tailored programmes, and facilitating access to capital. Ignyte's mission is to empower 100,000 start-ups, connect more than 5,000 investors, and unite 5,000 industry-leading mentors. Key initiatives include streamlining business set-up, supporting future founders, and accelerating corporate innovation.