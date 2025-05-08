Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is participating at the SusHi Tech Tokyo conference, highlighting innovations of five sponsored-projects.

As part of Abu Dhabi’s economic delegation to Japan from 8-10 May 2025, Khalifa Fund’s participating projects in SusHi Tech Tokyo include the Gracia group, which represents a leading model in smart and sustainable agriculture in the UAE, and the Rafiq application, an innovative platform that facilitates maintenance and decoration services, in addition to three projects three startups under the umbrella of Khalifa Fund, that excelled during the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development competition as part of the events of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week in December 2024. These projects include Hyvego, a leader in biotechnology and climate technology, Nutrigenix, which operates in the field of nutrition, and Viai Tech, which focuses on developing sports tools and applications using AI technologies. Also eleven companies will be promoted under the Khalifa Fund Export Support Program.

The participation at the event aims to showcase the innovative projects of the participating members and enhance opportunities for business collaboration, knowledge exchange and technology transfer. It provides a platform for Abu Dhabi’s prominent figures in technology and entrepreneurship to share their innovations and exchange knowledge and experiences with their global peers, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Abu Dhabi’s participation in this prestigious conference demonstrates the astute leadership's dedication to utilising the most recent developments in this area and strengthening the UAE's standing as a worldwide centre for digital innovation. A component of Abu Dhabi's vision to develop an economy based on the innovation, is the Khalifa Fund's backing of initiatives that develop and adopt advanced technologies. Additionally, the conference offers a significant opportunity to increase collaborations with international firms that specialise in cutting-edge technologies.”

More than 50,000 people from across the world will attend the SusHi Tech Tokyo conference, which includes more than 500 start-ups. Numerous businesses that depend on the newest advancements in AI technologies and breakthroughs from a variety of industries, including architecture, food, health, finance, energy, sports, entertainment, space, web3, and generative AI, are also drawn to the event. Emirati business owners now have the chance to network with influential figures in the sector and exhibit their proposals on a global platform.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates.