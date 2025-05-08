Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi: Geospatial data has become an essential element to support decision-making, develop services and raise the efficiency of government performance

Sharjah: Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) organised the inaugural Sharjah Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Forum, bringing together government entities and leading technology companies in the field across the emirate. The forum forms part of SDD’s ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and strengthen institutional integration by leveraging the latest GIS technologies.

The forum, held at Aljada by Arada in Sharjah, drew significant attendance, with around 172 participants. Among the distinguished attendees were several senior officials from Sharjah’s government departments and institutions, including His Excellency Eng. Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of Department of Municipalities Affairs, and His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City.

Strengthening joint action

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, emphasised the forum’s role as a vital platform for exchanging expertise and expanding collaboration among government entities. He highlighted the growing importance of spatial data as a foundational element in supporting decision-making, enhancing service delivery, and improving overall government performance. His Excellency expressed his hope that the forum would foster greater cooperation in building an integrated digital environment grounded in accurate, reliable information towards serving the community and advancing the emirate’s shared development goals.

A Step Towards Digital Integration

In her opening speech, Her Excellency Eng. Lamia Al Hussan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, emphasised the critical role of geographic information systems in urban planning, infrastructure management, environmental monitoring, and public services. She described GIS as a key enabler of sustainable development guided by clear visions and strategic planning. Her Excellency also reaffirmed SDD’s commitment to strengthening this vital sector, empowering its workforce, aligning collaborative efforts, and investing in initiatives that improve quality of life and advance digital integration across the emirate.

In this context, Her Excellency highlighted the Mada Geographic Data Platform, launched by SDD during GITEX 2024, as a key step toward advancing geospatial data sharing across the UAE. Mada is a centralised, continuously updated database that enables seamless exchange of geographic information between government entities. This facilitates more effective spatial planning, streamlines government processes, and enhances the quality of public services, ultimately supporting the emirate’s economic growth.

A Paradigm Shift

His Excellency Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, affirmed that the Municipality’s participation in the forum reflects its commitment to sharing its expertise and showcasing its projects in the field of geographic information systems. He noted that the forum also provides an opportunity to learn from other experiences to strengthen institutional performance and enhance operational efficiency, in line with the emirate’s strategic direction. Al Tunaiji highlighted several advanced digital initiatives driven by GIS technology, including the ‘Smart Inspection’ system and the digital platform for issuing No Objection Certificates for sewage services.

Urban Planning Support

Eng. Fatima Juma, Head of the GIS Department at Department of Town Planning and Survey, affirmed that the Department’s participation in the forum aimed to highlight its key applications and strategic directions in the field of modern geography and urban planning. She explained that the presentation focused on core themes such as geospatial data and statistics, the integration of geographic artificial intelligence in future planning, and the development of smart cities. She also emphasised the role of geographic information systems in advancing urban projects and underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships to support the growth of this vital sector.

Innovation for Sustainable Development

Khalid Abdullah Al Zarooni, Head of Information Technology at Sharjah Archaeology Authority, stated that the Authority’s participation in the forum provided a valuable opportunity to showcase its pioneering project, the “Archaeological Geographic Information System,” which reflects its steadfast commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the Emirate of Sharjah. He noted that the forum served as an effective platform for exchanging expertise, fostering knowledge-sharing, and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in leveraging digital innovation to support sustainable development, aligned with the emirate’s comprehensive strategic vision.

Ambitious Goals

The Sharjah Geographic Information Systems Forum aimed to familiarise participating entities with the latest technical solutions and global best practices in the field of geographic information systems (GIS) and how these can be leveraged to enhance government performance through effective spatial data collection, analysis, and visualisation. It also sought to strengthen cooperation between government departments by promoting data and information sharing, thereby accelerating procedures, improving service delivery, and supporting informed decision-making based on sound scientific principles. The event further aimed to advance integration in executing joint projects and strategic plans across the emirate.

Insights and experiences

The forum featured a series of specialised sessions highlighting the role of geographic information systems in predicting natural disasters, supporting urban planning, and building unified geospatial frameworks to enhance coordination between federal and local entities. Discussions also covered the application of GIS in protecting archaeological sites, streamlining inspection processes, and issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs), alongside a presentation of GIS implementations by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority. Other session topics explored integrating advanced technologies, such as digital twin models and artificial intelligence, to support smart geospatial solutions, particularly in areas like rainwater collection, flood management, and spatial data analysis to improve the efficiency of government operations.

Honouring

The forum emphasised the importance of unifying efforts in exchanging geospatial data to enable greater integration and accessibility of information. This, in turn, contributes to more efficient planning and management, reduces time and effort, and supports the development of accurate, strategic decision-making that advances comprehensive development across the Emirate of Sharjah. The event concluded with a ceremony honouring participating entities in recognition of their valuable contributions to digital transformation and the enhancement of smart government performance.