CDE, a leader in the design and engineering of wet processing solutions for the waste recycling and natural minerals processing sectors, is proud to announce a major milestone in the Gulf region’s commitment to sustainable waste management with the signing of a new deal with Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR).

As the first company in the Gulf to invest in wet processing technology for construction and demolition (C&D) waste, ATR is setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in Qatar.

The agreement, signed in December 2024, will see CDE supply cutting-edge equipment enabling ATR to efficiently recover valuable resources from waste materials.

Ali Al-Maadid, Executive Director of ATR, emphasized the company's mission to make recycling more accessible and reduce waste for future generations.

The partnership aligns perfectly with CDE’s commitment to tackling global waste challenges through innovation. By delivering advanced wet processing solutions, CDE continues to push the boundaries of sustainable recycling, helping Qatar take a significant step forward in its environmental ambitions.

For more information about CDE and its wet processing solutions, visit CDEGroup.com.