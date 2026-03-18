At a time when global and regional markets continue to face uncertainty, Casa Milano announced the opening of its 7th showroom in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey and reinforcing its confidence in the country’s long-term outlook.

The new showroom in Al Ain reflects Casa Milano’s continued expansion strategy despite wider conversations across industries around slowdowns, caution, and consolidation.

Speaking on the occasion, Azhar Sajan, Founder of Casa Milano, said, “Today is a very special and proud moment for all of us at Casa Milano. In the middle of a difficult and uncertain time, when many choose to pause, we choose to move forward with courage and belief. I am happy to have launched this during Ramadan. I feel the Al Ain market is buzzing, and this is the right time to enter it.”

The launch sends a strong signal about the resilience of the UAE market, with Casa Milano underscoring its belief that the country’s strong fundamentals continue to create opportunities for sustainable growth.

The Al Ain showroom is set to bring Casa Milano’s range of premium improvement solutions closer to homeowners, designers, architects, and developers in the city and surrounding regions. The brand has built its reputation on design-led offerings across sanitaryware, tiles, kitchens, wardrobes, and complete home concepts, serving both residential and hospitality projects.

Sajan added that the opening represents more than physical expansion, “This milestone is not just about opening another showroom. It represents the dedication, passion, and hard work of every member of the Casa Milano family. This success belongs to all of us.”

He further noted, “Challenges test our strength, but they also create opportunities. Today, we have shown that even in tough situations, with unity and determination, growth is always possible.”

With the launch of its Al Ain location, Casa Milano is expected to further strengthen its presence in the UAE and support rising demand for high-quality, luxury home improvement solutions in the market. Concluding his remarks, Sajan said, “I would like to sincerely congratulate the entire Casa Milano team for this achievement. Let this be another step toward an even brighter future.”

As businesses navigate an evolving market environment, Casa Milano’s latest expansion highlights its confidence in the UAE’s vision, the resilience of its economy, and the strength of continued forward momentum.