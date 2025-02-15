Exclusive cashback for ADIB cardholders in-store and online.

24/7 delivery services and instant grocery shopping with the "Carrefour Now" service.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, is set to make the season more rewarding with exceptional savings, exclusive promotions, and community-driven initiatives. With discounts of up to 60%, Carrefour UAE is ensuring that every home can celebrate Ramadan with ease and affordability.

Jean-Luc Graziato, Chief Operating Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, UAE, commented: “Ramadan is a time of generosity, reflection, and unity. It’s a time to come together, share, and show care. These values that are deeply ingrained in Carrefour’s mission. For nearly 30 years, we’ve been at the heart of how our customers experience this special month, and this year, we are raising the bar to offer even greater value, convenience, and ways to give back.”

Starting this weekend, Carrefour’s "Weekend Super Deals" campaign will bring unbeatable discounts of up to 60% on a wide selection of fresh, consumer goods, and essential items. Customers can also enjoy a 10% cashback offer exclusively for ADIB cardholders, available across all Carrefour platforms, including in-store shopping, the Carrefour UAE App, and online at carrefouruae.com.

For a stress-free Ramadan shopping, Carrefour will have its entire delivery offering at your service. Customers can choose to shop on APP to access the reliable, round-the-clock 24/7 delivery or opt for "Carrefour Now" for a wide selection of groceries delivered in 60 minutes or less. Members of the SHARE Loyalty Program will also enjoy exclusive discounts, extra rewards, and the ability to redeem points for additional savings.

Beyond savings, Carrefour remains committed to fostering a spirit of generosity and care during Ramadan. In line with its dedication to addressing food security and supporting communities, the brand will announce a series of impactful initiatives at the start of the holy month, providing meaningful ways for customers to participate and make a difference.

Stay tuned as Carrefour is set to make this Ramadan the most rewarding yet—for families, for communities, and for all those embracing the spirit of the season.

-Ends-

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim Retail:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure outlets, across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group employs 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion, and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour across 12 markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of over 390 stores. It is also the owner and operator of HyperMax, a new grocery retail brand with 44 locations in Jordan and Oman. Additionally, the Group operates Supeco, its latest grocery retail concept—a low-cost hybrid model that combines a traditional supermarket with a wholesale warehouse—across 15 locations in Egypt, and Myli, the Group’s health and beauty brand, operating in 12 stores across Asia and North Africa.

To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Majid Al Futtaim Retail offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Majid Al Futtaim Retail provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for over 700,000 customers it serves daily.

Aligning with the Group’s commitment to support local economies, local producers and suppliers, Majid Al Futtaim Retail resources over 80 percent of its products from the region.

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/