Manama, Bahrain: Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has introduced this year’s Eid campaign, “Sweeten your Eid with great deals.” Between April 3 and 16, the brand will be offering discounts of up to 68 per cent, making Eid Al Fitr more affordable for customers by providing them with diverse offers available in-store and on the Carrefour app.

The two-week-long mega sale will witness promotions across a variety of categories ranging from locally sourced fruits and vegetables, festive desserts, dates, and nuts, to toys, kitchenware, and appliances.

Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “Eid is a joyous occasion for communities across the Kingdom of Bahrain, and at Majid Al Futtaim, we are dedicated to making it even more special for our customers. Carrefour is proud to offer unbeatable value on a range of products, ensuring our customers can enjoy their favourite items at affordable prices. From exclusive discounts to special promotions, we are committed to providing added convenience and accessibility, making every shopping experience during Eid a memorable one. At Majid Al Futtaim, we believe in creating great moments for everyone, everyday, and our Eid offers at Carrefour are a testament to that commitment.”

Customers can also win 10 BD gift vouchers through an in-store competition and 30 BD MyCLUB points via an Instagram competition. On the Carrefour app, customers will be provided with a special promo code for discounts on their purchases. Additionally, there will be weekly discounts of 10 per cent on various categories for MyCLUB members, along with instant discounts on leaflet items.

