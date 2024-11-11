Careem Pay introduced a new remittance feature enabling direct transfers to businesses abroad, starting with India

Dubai, UAE: Careem Pay, the digital wallet and fintech platform within the Careem Everything App, expands its international remittance service to include transfers to Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, and Germany. The service also introduced a new remittance feature enabling secure transfers to businesses abroad, starting with India.

UAE residents can now transfer money to bank accounts in Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, and Germany in minutes through Careem Pay. More European corridors will launch in the coming months.

Through a Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) instant bank transfer, customers can now send up to AED 150,000 per transaction and up to AED 450,000 monthly directly to any valid IBAN within the five European corridors. Careem Pay’s rates are 50% cheaper than banks, and a new rate alert feature notifies customers when transfer rates are favorable. Over 90% of transfers to Europe have been completed in under 30 minutes through Careem Pay.

Careem Pay also introduced a remittance feature enabling direct transfers from the UAE to businesses abroad, starting with India. Customers can send money to cover expenses like paying for real estate, booking events, or school and university fees. With transactions landing in minutes and offering competitive rates, Careem Pay’s business remittances provide an efficient, cost-effective solution for UAE residents with financial commitments abroad.

Abhishek Tripathi, Senior Product Director at Careem, commented: “Expats across the UAE have long been seeking a reliable, efficient, and quick way to send money to Europe for various needs, from family support to bill payments and personal investments. With the launch of these five European corridors, Careem Pay offers customers a convenient and secure way to support their families and manage their investments and finances from abroad.“

Careem Pay launched its remittance service in 2023, and now offers near-instant transfers to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK, and Europe, reflecting a commitment to enhance financial inclusion for a diverse customer base.

Careem Pay’s new referral program for remittance users enables new customers who send money abroad through a referral link to receive up to AED 2,000 credited to their Careem Pay wallet.

Careem Pay simplifies financial management for customers, captains, and business owners through bill payments and domestic and international transfers. To initiate an international transfer, open or download the Careem app and select 'Send money' on the Careem Pay home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

