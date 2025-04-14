Capital Bank has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Falcons Soft, a leading provider of IT solutions, to expand the reach of electronic point-of-sale (POS) systems across Jordan and offer advanced e-payment services to a wider network of merchants.

Through this agreement, Falcons Soft will be able to offer electronic payment acceptance and POS services directly to business owners and merchants. These services will be seamlessly integrated with existing electronic payment systems, helping streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.

Rajaei Ajjour, Chief Payments and Acquiring Officer at Capital Bank, expressed his pride in partnering with Falcon Soft, noting that the agreement supports the bank’s ongoing efforts to advance the e-payment sector in Jordan. He emphasized Capital Bank’s role in driving growth in this vital area by delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions tailored to meet the needs of all customers.

Haytham Rawajbeh, CEO of Falcons Soft, added, “This strategic partnership with Capital Bank will allow us to directly offer payment acceptance through POS devices, supporting our business clients with a comprehensive suite of banking and payment services designed to help them grow and succeed.”

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 724.6 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo

About Falcons Software Company:

Falcons Software Company has been providing IT solutions and custom systems for businesses for nearly 28 years, since its establishment in 1997. The company offers high-quality technology and planning solutions for businesses of all types, sizes, sectors, and geographical locations, including nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and government organizations.

Falcons Software Company provides software specifically designed for its clients, including point-of-sale systems, accounting software, warehouse management, resource planning, and investment software with high quality. The company also offers tailored systems, security and protection systems, and many other solutions, in addition to supplying clients with hardware and equipment.