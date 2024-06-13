SINGAPORE: Capella Hotels and Resorts announces its first coastal destination in Saudi Arabia, set within NEOM at Elanan, one of Magna’s destinations, against the backdrop of stunning desert mountains and the Gulf of Aqaba coastline. The resort will open an exclusive wellness retreat as part of the sustainable development unfolding in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Emerging from a lush oasis embracing the landscape’s ancient natural springs, the resort features 80 bespoke rooms and suites. Guests are enveloped in a world of tranquillity where contemporary design meets the beauty of the environment. Capella’s craft of hospitality is further enriched by a holistic wellness experience and innovation driven by Capella Wellness, creating a sanctuary for relaxation infused with innovative design.

A Haven for Rejuvenation

Paying homage to the region, Capella at Elanan incorporates interlocking geometric shapes that

evoke a modern aesthetic reminiscent of nature. From the moment visitors set foot into Elanan, they embark on a journey enveloped in the soothing embrace of nature’s beauty. Guests can explore the expansive plazas, unwind amidst the sun-kissed gardens, or marvel at the breathtaking views from the observation tower’s summit.

Wellness Offerings

From healing therapies to world-class facilities, Capella is synonymous with enriching wellness where every experience is meticulously tailored to meet guests’ needs. The resort invites guests to enjoy an extensive menu of wellness offerings based on phases of the moon. Each treatment is crafted with authentic Arabian wellness practices and modern therapies for guests to embark on wellness journeys based on ingredients and rituals passed down through the generations.

Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with NEOM in unveiling our second property in the Middle East: Capella at Elanan, on the Gulf of Aqaba coast. Combining Saudi Arabia’s breathtaking natural landscapes with NEOM’s innovative technology, we are poised to provide guests with an unparalleled wellness experience that promises delight and discovery. This sanctuary will elevate Capella Hotels and Resorts’ esteemed wellness offering, featuring a curated series of exciting programs.”

Jeremy Lester, NEOM Executive Director, Magna, said: “We are delighted to collaborate

with Capella Hotels and Resorts at Elanan, a stunning haven blending luxury with the spectacular landscape, providing an exclusive sustainable retreat dedicated to holistic wellness. It’s a fusion of aligned values and aspirations. Together, we’ll craft an environment to set a new standard in luxury guest experiences.”

Culinary Experiences Redefined

Home to four concepts, gastronomy at the resort sits at the intersection of rejuvenation and culinary innovation. Influenced by its coastal region, guests can indulge in a variety of unique flavours crafted by an international line-up of master chefs helming the kitchen. Private dining options are also available, with bespoke experiences extended for special occasions.

“The partnership with Capella Hotels and Resorts seamlessly combines their esteemed luxury, wellness, and exceptional culinary experiences with NEOM’s dedication to regenerative tourism, ensuring guests an innovative and revitalising escape on the stunning shores of the Red Sea,” shares Chris Newman, Executive Director, NEOM Hotel Division.

Visit www.CapellaHotels.com and www.NEOM.com for updates on the opening of Elanan.

ABOUT CAPELLA HOTELS & RESORTS

The Capella Hotels and Resorts constellation consists of properties located in Singapore, Sydney, Ubud, Bangkok, Hanoi, Shanghai, and Hainan. Future openings include exciting destinations such as Taipei, Kyoto, Nanjing, Shenzhen and South Korea. The brand has also extended its presence into the Middle East, with projects in the Northern Cultural District of the Diriyah project and NEOM. The exceptional hospitality brand, taking its name from the brightest star of the Auriga constellation, shines a spotlight on local heritage, culture and community whilst crafting authentic guests’ experiences with the highest level of personalised service and combining a legacy of thoughtful design.

In 2023, Capella was named the Best Hotel Brand in the Travel + Leisure ‘World’s Best Awards’. Capella Bangkok and Capella Singapore earned the distinction of being included in the debut lineup of The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2023. Capella Hotels and Resorts is a member of DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme representing a collection of 40 independent hotel brands over 100 countries worldwide.

Visit http://www.capellahotels.com/for updates on the opening of Capella Hotels and Resorts at Elanan.

Instagram @CapellaHotels

Linkedin @CapellaHotels

For more information, please contact:

Accela Communications

capella@accela.asia

ABOUT NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation. NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@NEOM.com or visit www.NEOM.com and www.NEOM.com/en-us/newsroom.