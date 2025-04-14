Dubai, UAE - Canon Middle East celebrated the outstanding achievements of its print System Integrator and Value-Added Reseller (SI-VAR) partners at the recent annual Gala Awards event in Dubai. Top-performing partners were awarded Platinum, Gold, and MPS Tier Certificates based on their exceptional performance throughout 2024 at a glittering ceremony at Sofitel Business Bay.

The event highlighted Canon's commitment to its partner ecosystem, highlighting new program elements, including a revised rebate structure, enhanced partner engagement activities, and expanded service enablement opportunities. A special focus was placed on the growing SME/SMB in-country business segment, reinforcing the abundant opportunities within the UAE market supported by various government initiatives designed to promote growth in this vital business sector.

Binoj Nair, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East & Türkiye, said, "We are immensely proud of our longstanding relationships with our partners across the region. They are a critical extension of the Canon family, helping us reach our customers and consistently delivering excellent service. This is why this annual celebration is important not just to recognize achievement but also strengthen our collaborative vision for the future. Meanwhile, our SI-VAR program continues to evolve, providing partners with the tools, resources, and product portfolio they need to succeed. Together, we're building a robust partner ecosystem that drives mutual growth and delivers exceptional value to customers across the UAE market.”

The SI-VAR program consolidates Canon's entire product range under one roof, positioning the company as the ultimate one-stop shop for all printing and scanning needs. This comprehensive approach allows partners to represent Canon as ONE-PRINT, offering a complete lineup that serves everyone from small office/home office environments to large enterprise organizations.

Canon's extensive product portfolio spans all segments, including A4 laser (i-Sensys), business inkjet (Maxify), A3 laser (Office/Workspace), large format printers, very light production (VLP) machines, document scanning solutions, and much more.

During the gala, Canon recognized four new Platinum Tier partners: Astro Era General Trading and Oasis Mountain Trading, both excelling in B2C and B2B product ranges; BlueBell Computers, consistently exceeding targets with a strong B2B focus; and Compu Super Store, demonstrating remarkable consistency in the B2C segment. Meanwhile, HBC Printer Supplies, Printone DMCC, and Proton Electronics Trading joined the Gold Tier status based on their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence.

In a special acknowledgment, Fanar Solutions earned the MPS Partner of the Year award for securing the Deal of the Year, recognized for being the highest-value deal of 2024 and the unwavering dedication behind this remarkable achievement.

"These awards represent the excellence within our partner network, recognizing those who have truly excelled in delivering Canon's innovative print solutions to customers across the UAE. The Platinum and Gold tier achievers, along with our special MPS Partner of the Year award, blend sales performance with exceptional service quality and technical expertise that set them apart. As we celebrate their accomplishments, we also celebrate the strength of our collective commitment to excellence in the printing industry," added Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East.

The SI-VAR Gala Awards Event underscores Canon's ongoing commitment to strengthening its position as a leading technology provider while supporting the country's dynamic business landscape and digital transformation journey.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com