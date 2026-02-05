Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of Minors in Business Administration to allow students to build their academic and professional foundations beyond their subject major. The initiative embeds multidisciplinary learning into the academic experience for both Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and non-BBA undergraduate students. The minors are designed to deliver essential business and management skills, enabling students to complement their primary field of study with a structured program that broadens their academic exposure and enhances their employability.

Reinforcing the university’s Canadian-inspired curriculum, the Minors in Business Administration will offer students the opportunity to explore additional areas of interest while aligning academic knowledge with real-world demands. BBA students in the School of Management can pursue a minor in one of the eight majors currently offered within the School, in addition to their primary specialization. By combining two core business disciplines, students will graduate with an academic transcript reflecting both their major and minor fields of study.

The Minors in Business Administration for BBA students are intended to expand their knowledge base, boost their employability across a wide range of sectors, and provide a pathway to venture creation. Students may apply to enrol in a minor after completing 30 credit hours and are required to take five courses (15 credit hours) from the selected minor in addition to all course prerequisites. The minor can typically be completed within one additional semester when undertaken on a full-time study load.

In parallel, CUD has introduced a Minor in Business Administration for non-BBA students across diverse disciplines, including Engineering, Computing, Architecture, Interior Design, Communication, Creative Industries, Social Sciences, Psychology, and Public Health. This minor provides a structured foundation in essential business fundamentals, enabling students to complement their primary discipline with commercially relevant skills.

Non-BBA students complete five business-related courses (15 credit hours) selected from six foundational courses covering key domains such as accounting, microeconomics, finance, management, marketing, and human resource management. As with the BBA minor, eligible students may apply after completing 30 credit hours and are expected to finish the minor within no more than one additional semester when studied full-time. Upon completion, the graduates’ academic transcript will reflect both major and minor studies with a single degree certificate.

Speaking about the launch, Dr Ibrahim Tabche, Acting Dean of the School of Management, said, “The integration of minor studies reflects our commitment to preparing graduates for the evolving demands of global industry. The aim is to provide students with both depth and breadth in their education, to diversify their academic experience and empower them with the skills, confidence, and versatility needed to succeed. This integrated approach to learning supports career mobility and adaptability to the evolving demands of global industry, as well as creating pathways for innovation and entrepreneurial exploration.”