Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ethara 1TW Innovation Hub (E1H), the region’s first dedicated sports and entertainment innovation hub, has applications open for its Incubator programme.

E1H, based in Abu Dhabi and launched in December 2024 by Ethara, the region’s leading event management and venue operator, in collaboration with sports investment specialists OnetoWatch (1TW), is designed to fast-track talented entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses.

Given the exponential rise in global sports and entertainment investment in the MENA region, E1H was created to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialisation by providing start-ups with unparalleled access to expertise, industry networks, and capital to accelerate their growth and impact.

The E1H Incubator is the first of the hub’s two flagship programmes, offering a structured six-week membership tailored to early-stage entrepreneurs and start-ups. Members will benefit from dedicated mentorship from experienced professionals, access to industry experts, regular events, a collaborative workspace at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, and a final pitch to investors.

The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum covering crucial aspects of business development, including capital raising, business modeling, and strategic partnerships. Members will also have the opportunity to connect with E1H’s partner network of corporate and government entities, enabling them to test their products and services with a view to establish commercial partnerships.

Guillaume Dufond, Strategy Executive Director, Ethara, said: “E1H is about connecting the dots. We provide a platform where entrepreneurs with bright ideas gain access to the knowledge and resources they need to succeed, and investors discover exciting new concepts. Uniquely, as a leading sports and entertainment organisation, Ethara can provide guidance as to what we believe could work well, as well as opportunities to test the new concepts or ideas generated by the start-ups at any venue in our portfolio. Ultimately, we want new, exciting ideas that will enhance the guest experience at world-class events, and improve how we deliver those events.”

Jamie Cunningham, Founder, OnetoWatch (1TW), added: “We encourage any entrepreneur with a passion for sports and entertainment and a game-changing concept to apply to the E1H Incubator. Our goal is to build successful, revenue-generating businesses right here in the UAE, attracting companies that want to grow in the region and beyond. E1H is not just about nurturing start-ups; it’s about stimulating the entire sports investment ecosystem and establishing the UAE as a leading hub for innovation in the industry.”

E1H is actively seeking startups across key sectors, including content, experiential, esports & gaming, health & wellness, sustainability, and technology. Startups with concepts relevant to Ethara's portfolio of venues and events will have an advantage in the application process.

Beyond the Incubator, the Innovation Hub is set to expand in 2025 with the launch of the E1H Xcelerator, a program designed to support later-stage companies looking to scale and secure strategic investment.

With the UAE continuing to solidify its position as a global hub for sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, E1H aims to attract both regional and international startups looking to leverage the region’s thriving ecosystem.

Applications for the E1H Incubator are now open and will close on February 21, 2024. Entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in sports and entertainment are encouraged to apply at https://e1h.biz/.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, owns and manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

ABOUT ONETOWATCH:

ONETOWATCH (1TW) is a sports investment advisory business, incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Founded by Jamie Cunningham - with a strong Advisory Board - the team has a proven track record in sports and entertainment, both as operators and investors. With strong local knowledge of the UAE / regional market, 1TW provides partners and investors with valuable insight, strategy and connectivity on all aspects of both capital and commerce. www.onetowatch.co