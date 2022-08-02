CAFU aims to raise AED 154,000 in donations to help build a two-classroom primary school in one year, in addition to creating adult literacy programmes that will run for 18 months.



Not only will this help increase primary school enrollment by 15-20%, but it will also host up to 60 adult men and women for literacy classes and education programs in rural Malawi.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CAFU and Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, join forces to fully fund the build and development of a school in Malawi. With children going back to school around the world this month, CAFU is helping raise donations to provide Malawian children access to the same excitement, hope and joy. CAFU aims to raise AED 154,000 in donations to help construct and run a primary school with two classrooms in one year, which will cater to 100 students and 2 teachers. In addition, CAFU will create 18 months of literacy activities that will benefit parents and adults within these communities.

Through the partnership with Dubai Cares, under the campaign theme “Brick by Brick”, CAFU will work towards removing barriers and overcoming hurdles while providing important resources to inspire and nurture the leaders, innovators, and thinkers of tomorrow.

By sponsoring a school in Malawi, CAFU will champion 100 students on their journey to break the poverty cycle and work to increase school enrollment by 15-20%. The joint efforts will be focused on raising funds to build a classroom fitted with quality primary education resources – from furniture to textbooks and resources and bring this essential resource closer to the community. Not only will this school help educate primary school children, but it will also host up to 60 adult men and women for literacy classes and education programs in rural Malawi.

Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO of CAFU, said, “At CAFU, we are committed to building a better world, since inception. We want to be a force for good and a platform that drives positive change. We’re excited to partner with Dubai Cares to make a difference in Malawi and provide children with access to educational opportunities. Our initiatives in the UAE are at the core of everything we do, and we’re looking forward to extending our support and resources even further.”

CAFU, the Middle East’s first on-demand car services platform, is committed to building a better world. As a community driven business, CAFU has rolled out several initiatives dedicated to helping the UAE community thrive, in line with the UAE’s ambitious vision – the United in Responsibility pillar. The initiatives include the Al Ihsan Charity Association to provide free fuel for low-Income families in Ajman and ‘CAFU Creates’ SDG Challenge to empower young bright minds by offering a platform for them to pitch their innovative ideas, among many others.

Now, for the first time ever, CAFU is extending their support outside of the UAE, sharing vital time and resources to those who need it, through Dubai Cares Adopt-A-School initiative.

Learn more by visiting the Dubai Cares website to be a part of the change. Donate today to Adopt a School in Malawi, to help ensure the children and young people’s future is enriched with opportunities for growth and progress.