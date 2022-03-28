Amman - Jordan, Bustami Company, the owner of the exclusive and authorized dealer of Nissan and INFINITI cars in Jordan, announced a new cooperation with 4 Jayed Company for marketing and advertising activities. To enhance marketing and advertising activities through its website and on its social media pages. The cooperation will strengthen visibility and presence on social media platforms through the latest digital advertising methods for Bustami and Sahib.



The essence of the cooperation between the two companies depends on showing the brand of Bustami and the owner of the exclusive agent for Nissan and INFINITI cars in Jordan through the website and on social media of 4 Jayed pages, as a company that specializes in providing digital platforms for displaying cars for both parties (buyers and sellers), where the company’s digital platforms reflect its interest in obtaining at the highest level of customer satisfaction. On other hand, on which this cooperation depends is the announcement of the launch of new models, the creation of videos, include beauty shots, posting photos and videos through the story feature on social media platforms, in addition to creating mini videos.



On this occasion, Eng. Ikrima Mahasneh, CEO of Nissan and INFINITI in Jordan, said: At the outset, I would like to express how happy I am for this cooperation between us and 4 Jayed Marketing and Advertising Company, stressing the strength of the results that will be achieved through cooperation, using a specialized company. To market and advertise cars, which constitute the link between buyers and sellers, is only a strong point that must be exploited to achieve our mission and vision as it should be. Bustami and Sahib Company will not hesitate to follow any effort that would achieve our goal, which is to lead the vehicle market in Jordan.

For his part, Mr. Yahya Shaheen, Founder and the CEO of 4 GAYD, said: We look forward to cooperating with Bustami and Sahib greatly, and we will harness our expertise to make this cooperation a success and to showcase the different models of Nissan and INFINITI cars in Jordan. we are so proud with the Cooperation The company of Bastami and Sahib, which keeps pace with modern advertising methods and its interest in reaching all its customers through various advertising means, to show the latest technologies at Nissan and INFINITI's cars through our website, and our social media pages.



Bustami and Sahib Trading Company is distinguished by its ability to meet the requirements of its customers in the smallest of details. It is also distinguished by its integrative services, especially after-sales services and pre-owned car sales center services, as well as its adoption of pioneering concepts, behaviors, and programs that lead to making positive differences in various aspects of work, and contribute to development economic, social and environmental at the same time.

Today, Bustami and Sahib have a growing base of customers, serving them through showrooms, sub-agents, and maintenance centers, in addition to its specialized employees, numbering more than 200 employees.



JAYED 4 seeks, through its electronic platform, to provide a modern, high-quality browsing experience among a wide range of cars for all dealers on its website www.4jayed.com in a clear and real way that helps increase efficiency during the search and browsing process.

4 JAYED also keeps abreast of the latest updates and releases in the field of vehicles and understands the global and local market in a way that enhances its ability to raise the level of confidence among customers, and followers, and employs it to serve them to obtain the highest level of customer satisfaction.

