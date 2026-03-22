Dubai: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has opened its new Burjeel Medical Center at Silicon Central Mall in Dubai Silicon Oasis, expanding its network of community-based healthcare facilities across the UAE and reinforcing its continued investment in accessible healthcare services in the country.

The new center was inaugurated by Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, in the presence of Adel Ahmad Al Redha, Deputy President & Chief Operations Officer, Emirates Airline; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO, Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Omar Alfahim, Senior Director – Sales & Business Accounts Management, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; and Dr. Saeed Al Shaikh, Consultant, Gastroenterology, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain.

Located at Silicon Central Mall, the new Burjeel Medical Center is designed as a fully smart, digital-first outpatient facility that integrates appointments, consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy, and follow-up care through connected digital systems, ensuring faster access to care and a seamless patient experience for residents in Dubai Silicon Oasis and its surrounding communities.

Confidence in UAE

Speaking during the inauguration, Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A., said, “The UAE has always been a country that gives confidence to businesses and people. That confidence remains strong, and we will continue to see businesses invest, grow, and open new projects across the country. Healthcare is one of the most important sectors for any society, and initiatives like this bring quality healthcare closer to communities.”

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Our commitment to the UAE is long-term and consistent. We will continue expanding our healthcare network and opening new centers across communities so that quality healthcare becomes more accessible to people. Technology-enabled medical centers like this will play an important role in how outpatient care is delivered in the future, combining clinical excellence with smart systems and patient-focused care.”

AED 1 Million for DSO Community

As part of the launch, Burjeel Holdings also announced an AED 1 million community health initiative for Dubai Silicon Oasis, under which 1,000 residents will receive AED 1,000 health credits that can be used for consultations, diagnostics, and wellness programs at the new center.

Residents of Dubai Silicon Oasis can visit the center’s social media channels to register their interest and learn more about the initiative.

The Burjeel Medical Center at Silicon Central Mall will offer key specialties including Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Pulmonology in its first phase, with ENT, Dental, and Dermatology services planned in the second phase. Diagnostic services such as X-ray, Ultrasound, laboratory services, IV infusion services, and an in-house pharmacy will also be available. Mental health and wellness programs will be offered as part of an integrated approach to preventive and community-based healthcare. The facility will also feature aviation-certified General Practitioners and Family Medicine specialists, delivering tailored healthcare services for the neighboring Emirates airline community.

The medical center is fully integrated with Burjeel’s hospitals across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, ensuring patients have seamless access to advanced and specialized care when required.

The opening of the Burjeel Medical Center in Dubai Silicon Oasis marks another step in Burjeel Holdings’ expansion strategy across the UAE, focusing on community-based medical centers supported by digital systems and connected to its hospital network.