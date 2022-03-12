Kuwait: Burgan Bank has launched its new Kanz draw account with exciting prizes exceeding KD 2,300,000 in the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual draws. Burgan Bank’s Yawmi draw account has been upgraded to Kanz account, which reflects better the Bank’s keenness to optimize its offering and reward its customers with life-changing opportunities and greater chances to win bigger prizes.

Designed with five draws, Kanz account grants one lucky winner the grand annual prize of KD 1,500,000. The semi-annual draw winners will get KD 350,000. The quarterly draw will offer a KD 25,000 prize for four lucky winners, and 20 winners will each get KD 1,000 cash-prize in the monthly draw. Kanz account also optimizes customers’ chances to win valuable cash prizes through the first of its kind branch specific draw that allows each branch to reward one customer annually with a 5,000 KD prize. With that, the total number of winners will exceed 275 lucky winners annually.

The unique Kanz quarterly draw is designed for loyal customers who maintain a balance higher than KD 5,000, including Premier and Private Banking customers. It aims at optimizing their banking experience with more rewards and chances of winning great prizes.

Kanz Account is accessible to any individual and can be opened in Kuwaiti Dinar or in any other major currencies i.e., USD, EURO, and GDP with a minimum balance of KD 200, or equivalent. Customers’ chances of winning one of the prizes increase the more deposits they make in their Kanz account.

Commenting on the launch of Kanz, Mr. Raed Abdullah Al Haqhaq, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer & CEO- Kuwait at Burgan Bank said “At Burgan Bank, we are constantly working on enhancing our customers’ experience, not only by offering great banking and financial services and products, but also by designing comprehensive solutions that add greater benefits and advantages. It is with the objective of optimizing our offering with unique benefits that we have introduced the Kanz draw account, which maximizes customers’ chances to win higher prizes that can change their lives. We also recognize the importance of fostering the culture of saving money in Kuwait and Kanz account serves this vision by offering our customers a chance to save more and to be rewarded for their savings.”

Commenting on the same, Mr. Naser Mohammad Al Qaisi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Burgan Bank said “We are at a very exciting stage in the Retail Banking business at Burgan Bank. This launch is the first of many bold and innovative products and services that we are working on. We have taken a customer first approach and I am certain that our products and services will enhance the banking experience of our customers.”

Burgan Bank is diligently working on upgrading its customers’ overall banking experience following a strategic roadmap focused on innovation and development across the Bank’s offering. More information about Kanz account and the draws are available at any of Burgan Bank branches, through the Call Center at 1804080, and Burgan Bank website www.burgan.com.

