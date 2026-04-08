Cairo, Egypt – EDECS, a premier regional engineering and contracting group, and MEDLOG, a world leader in logistics and part of the MSC Group, today held a signing ceremony marking the launch of a new dry port project, in the 10th of Ramadan City. This landmark infrastructure project is poised to transform Egypt’s logistics landscape by expanding Egypt’s freight capacity and strengthening its trade infrastructure. The collaboration reflects the commitment of both companies to advancing Egypt’s trade, transportation and economic development.

Spanning 189,000 square meters, the dry port will be delivered under a design-and-build contract, covering engineering, procurement, and construction services (EPC). Key works include earthworks, paving, road marking, installation of essential utilities, and the development of critical port infrastructure. Once completed, the facility will modernize the regional logistics network, improve operational efficiency, and support sustainable growth.

The 10th of Ramadan Dry Port will play a pivotal role in advancing Egypt’s logistics efficiency, resilience, and sustainability and is aligned with the Ministry of Transport’s vision to establish a modern network of dry ports and logistics zones across the country. For MEDLOG, as the first project of this kind in Egypt, the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the expansion of its global logistics expertise to the region.

This advanced facility will integrate digital solutions, smart transport systems, and cutting-edge technologies to ensure seamless trade, reduce costs and risks, and minimize environmental impact. Bringing together global logistics expertise and established delivery capabilities, the project represents a strong alignment between international standards and proven execution. It further reflects EDECS’ commitment to delivering transformative, future-ready infrastructure that strengthens Egypt’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

Eng. Hussein El Dessouky, Chairman of EDECS, said: “This partnership reflects a shared vision of creating world-class infrastructure that drives the region’s economic development. Together with MEDLOG, we are building a facility that will serve as a cornerstone for the region’s trade and logistics future."

The collaboration underscores the combined strengths of EDECS and MEDLOG in delivering modern, efficient, and sustainable logistics infrastructure, positioning Egypt as a strategic hub for regional trade and commerce.

About EDECS:

EDECS is a premier regional engineering and contracting group with three decades of delivery across the MEA region. Operating through an EPC model, the company provides turnkey solutions that transform concepts into tangible results—from planning and procurement to construction, commissioning, and final handover.

EDECS brings proven expertise that optimizes design, streamlines delivery, and ensures each project achieves maximum efficiency, timely execution, and lasting performance. The company’s core focus lies in marine works and infrastructure, particularly in the development of touristic marinas. While marine projects remain at the heart of operations, capabilities also extend to roads and bridges, railway development, water irrigation, earthworks, and buildings, enabling fully integrated solutions that meet the region’s evolving needs.

Notably, EDECS has delivered more than 10 kilometers of berths and over 3 million square meters of infrastructure works. Trusted by governments and globally leading port operators, the company combines discipline with foresight to deliver infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, expands trade capacity, and supports long-term regional development goals.

EDECS maintains a strong footprint across all of Egypt’s strategic ports, ensuring nationwide coverage and direct support to the country’s primary trade gateways.

Visit our website for more information: https://www.edecs.com/

About MEDLOG:

Founded in 1988, MEDLOG is a leading logistics and supply chain operator specializing in intermodal transportation solutions, inland container yard operations and value-added services. With the widest coverage in the industry, MEDLOG continuously invests in proprietary assets, such as inland logistics platforms, warehouses, trucks, locomotives, barges and cold stores. These strategically located assets enhance logistics efficiency, enabling MEDLOG to cater to complex supply chain requirements while moving towards a sustainable future. With a growing presence in more than 90 countries, MEDLOG guarantees global connectivity, tailored solutions and large off-dock storage facilities supported by expert teams and new technologies. MEDLOG is part of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and is privately owned.

Find out more visit medlog.com