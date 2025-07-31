Dubai, UAE — The British University in Dubai (BUiD) launched a new PhD in Engineering Management, designed to prepare the next generation of industry leaders with advanced research and strategic management skills tailored to engineering environments. This strategic addition to BUiD’s postgraduate offerings responds to the increasing demand for advanced research and leadership skills in the region’s growing engineering sector.

The PhD in Engineering Management is designed for professionals and researchers who want to contribute to the advancement of engineering practices through high-level research, innovation, and strategic management. The programme equips candidates with the expertise needed to address complex challenges in areas such as project management, systems engineering, sustainability, quality assurance, and smart technologies.

In line with international academic standards, the structure of the new programme is based on the British model of PhD, where students are mainly trained in the first year on research skills before they begin work on their thesis from the second year onwards. This model ensures a strong foundation in research methodology, enabling students to undertake impactful doctoral research with confidence and clarity.

Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice Chancellor of BUiD, said: “Our new PhD in Engineering Management reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation, technology, and research. We aim to empower professionals with the knowledge and leadership skills required to drive change in both the public and private sectors.”

The programme combines rigorous academic research with real-world applications, offering flexible study options suitable for working professionals. With access to expert faculty, international partnerships, and a strong research environment, students will be well-positioned to make meaningful contributions to both academia and industry.

BUiD’s latest PhD offering aligns with the UAE’s national priorities, including the advancement of knowledge-based industries and the development of highly skilled talent to support the country’s long-term goals in sustainability, digital transformation, and infrastructure development.

About The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates (now British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education, and it has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, computer Science, AI, cybersecurity and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.