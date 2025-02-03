Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Fransi Capital (BSF Capital), a leading Capital Markets Institution in Saudi Arabia, announced it is partnering with BlackRock, the world’s largest Asset Management firm.

The collaboration aims to integrate BSF Capital’s deep local insights and market knowledge leveraging BlackRock’s global expertise in Asset Management and Investment Advisory services. Together, the two firms will introduce a range of multi-asset investment strategies with a focus on global exposures designed to align with the evolving financial goals of clients in the Kingdom across all segments.

Commenting on the partnership, Salam Al-Khunaizi, CEO & Board Member of BSF Capital, said: “We are proud to build on our long-standing relationship with BlackRock, which marks an important milestone for BSF Capital. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, client-focused investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and reinforce our position as a leader in the Kingdom’s financial sector. Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Financial Sector Development Program; this partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the development of the financial sector through promoting income diversification, boost savings, and offer various investment opportunities.”

Yazeed Almubarak, CEO of BlackRock Saudi Arabia, said: “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with BSF Capital to bring tailored investment solutions to the Saudi market that help investors meet their financial needs and ambitions. At BlackRock, we share BSF Capital’s steadfast commitment to supporting the delivery of Vision 2030 through expanding the Kingdom’s capital markets and introducing unique and differentiated investment solutions.”

About BSF Capital:

Saudi Fransi Capital (BSF Capital), established in 1985, is a leading financial services provider in Saudi Arabia, offering investment banking, asset management, brokerage, institutional sales and trading, and research. Headquartered in Riyadh with a presence across the Kingdom, BSF Capital delivers innovative and comprehensive financial solutions tailored to meet the evolving expectations of the client’s financial aspirations. For additional information on BSF Capital, please visit www.bsfcapital.sa

About BlackRock:

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate