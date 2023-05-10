Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, a well-known and respected luxury property developer with a presence in both the United Kingdom and the Middle East, has received significant interest from international clients and UAE residents following the announcement of its first premium residential property development, Hadley Heights, located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). In addition, its soon-to-be-opened state-of-the-art showroom and experience centre in the heart of Business Bay will further strengthen LEOS’ market position and increases its ability to showcase its heritage for high-level and innovative design, architecture and development evident in their completed projects in the UK and around the world.

The majority of buyers for Hadley Heights come from Europe, UK, Asia, and the UAE. Among the end users who bought, expansive living spaces have been a key criterion for selection. Recent data confirms that there is a high demand for spacious properties among tenants in Dubai. According to a Property Finder report, over 80% of Dubai tenants are looking for apartments with ample living space and sustainable features. This suggests that there is a growing demand for properties that offer generous living areas with flexible customisation options, which LEOS is well positioned to cater to.

Hadley Heights epitomises excellence through design principles across its 216 convenient yet elegant apartments, including studios, one and two-bedroom units. It also sets a new benchmark for expansive living areas with studios spanning 458 sq ft, one-bedroom apartments ranging from 840 to 970 sq ft, and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 1,284 to 1,425 sq ft (about half the area of a tennis court). The two-bedroom apartments can be customised to suit individual needs and requirements and allow residents to create their dream home according to their lifestyle and preferences.

JVC also continues to be a desirable location for investment due to its accessibility to major highways and public transportation, attractive prices, amenities, as it thrives to be a self-sufficient community with features like supermarkets, schools, parks, and fitness centres, future growth potential as it is still in its early stages of development, and high rental yields. Dubai’s real estate market is also known for its stability and profitability, with the city also introducing several initiatives like offering long-term residency visas for property owners, reducing transaction costs, and launching new programmes like Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 making it inviting for local, regional and international investments.

LEOS is targeting a handover date in Q3/Q4 of 2025 for Hadley Heights, with more projects to be unveiled in 2023 as it opens its experience centre. Designed by LEOS’ Design and Interiors Team, this 15,000 sq ft premises presents a show apartment to give a real feel for the quality and finishes of all LEOS projects.

Mark Gaskin, LEOS Group Senior Business Director of Middle East & Asia expressed excitement about the launch of the new experience centre, stating that "Our new experience centre in Business Bay will be the perfect platform for us to reaffirm our position in the Dubai real estate market and support our growth plans. We have some exciting new projects in the pipeline, and our centrally located showroom will welcome our clients and partners to view current projects and find out about future launches before they are released."

LEOS Development's brand DNA is built around five core pillars: quality, craftsmanship, materiality, community, and detail. These pillars guide LEOS' approach to luxury property development, ensuring that each project is of the highest quality and built with expert craftsmanship, while also being rooted in the local community and featuring meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of the design and construction process.

