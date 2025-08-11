Abu Dhabi, UAE – Brikyland Technologies and Inovartic Investment have signed a Joint Venture Agreement to establish Brikyland Technologies UAE, accelerating Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulation.

The partnership will combine Brikyland’s blockchain-enabled asset management expertise with Inovartic’s investment network in the UAE, creating new opportunities for fractionalized ownership of real estate, infrastructure, and alternative assets. The venture aims to position Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for secure, transparent, and innovative digital asset solutions.

"Brikyland Technologies UAE will set new benchmarks for transparency and efficiency in tokenized assets," said Dr. Dang Ha Lam, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Brikyland Technologies.

Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment, added: "This joint venture reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the UAE’s financial ecosystem. By combining global expertise with local market insight, we are paving the way for a new era of investment accessibility and economic growth"

Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman of Inovartic Investment, commented: This collaboration is about unlocking tangible economic value and supporting the UAE’s innovation agenda."

Regulatory engagement, platform development, and a pilot asset deployment with a leading Abu Dhabi developer is already undergoing discussions.