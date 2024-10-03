Dubai National Insurance (DNI) proudly partnered with Nextcare to support the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, welcoming the team of Al Tadawi Specialty Hospital to their office. The team of Al Tadawi Specialty Hospital provided an informative health talk, conducted biometric testing, and facilitated breast cancer screenings, showcasing their commitment to proactive health care. Dubai National Insurance remains dedicated to advancing breast health awareness and is grateful for the support of all contributors to this initiative. Dubai National Insurance thanks everyone for being an essential part of this important effort!

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@lseg.com



Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.