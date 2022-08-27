​​​​​​DUBAI, UAE - Like many traditionally male-dominated sectors, women have long been perceived as unsuited to managing finances and investing. Tides, however, are turning. In recent years, courtesy of advancements in financial technology and improved accessibility to investment tools and resources, more women than ever are trading and investing.

Saxo Bank, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, has recorded an increase of 18 percent in the share of females among its new trading clients in the UAE since 2017. The growth of female investors in the region is irrefutable.

“On the occasion of the seventh Emirati Women's Day, we are pleased to play our part in this journey by encouraging and enabling female investors to take their first steps,” said Tara Tyan, regional head of marketing – MENA at Saxo Bank. “In the past five years, we have witnessed women increasingly becoming financially independent, while also playing a crucial role in making financial decisions – a role and responsibility traditionally linked to the men of the family.

“However, we still have a long way to go and so are encouraging more women to free themselves, to have confidence in themselves, and to start investing now.”

Saxo Bank shared some suggestions for women interested in investing for the first time:

Education is Key : As always, the first and best way to improve at anything is to gain and improve knowledge. Financial literacy and awareness help first-time investors enhance their personal finances.

: As always, the first and best way to improve at anything is to gain and improve knowledge. Financial literacy and awareness help first-time investors enhance their personal finances. Assess Finances: Everything is relative. Assess your current financial situation to help plan a more secure future. It will also help determine associated risks and highlight potential areas to increase savings.

Everything is relative. Assess your current financial situation to help plan a more secure future. It will also help determine associated risks and highlight potential areas to increase savings. Research Before Investing : Research, research, and then research again. Explore all possible investing options: bonds, ETFs, forex, commodities, crypto, and more. Saxo has extensive research available, but you should expand your insights across a variety of informative sources.

: Research, research, and then research again. Explore all possible investing options: bonds, ETFs, forex, commodities, crypto, and more. Saxo has extensive research available, but you should expand your insights across a variety of informative sources. Be Confident: Lastly, be confident with your decision and never allow fear – or fearmongers – keep you away from investing. If you followed the first three steps, you are well-placed to prosper.

We believe there’s an immense opportunity for female investors to grow, especially with the support of several government initiatives and reforms encouraging women in economic participation.

