Dubai, United Arab Emirates2: Entry of international travelers with tourist visa breaks barriers and confirms rise of the sector. Brazil surpassed the mark of 1 million foreign visitors in the first five months of 2022. The number proves the resumption of the sector after two years of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The data are from the International Traffic System (STI) of the Federal Police.

Until April, tourist entries were 60% higher than the whole year of 2021. In May, the barrier of more than 1 million foreign tourists was broken, which had not occurred since 2020.

Connectivity is also increasing. Brazil's international air network also grew significantly in May 2022 and already represents 74.36% of the capacity in 2019. Flights increased by 312.89% compared to the same month in 2021. Data is from National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

According to Embratur’s president Silvio Nascimento, the data proves the resumption of tourism in the country and reinforce the Agency's mission to continue promoting the country internationally.

"It is with enthusiasm that we have received this great news. In just five months, we doubled the number of foreign visitors compared to the whole of 2021. We are confident that with the promotion of our destinations we will return as soon as possible to the level of 2019", said Nascimento.

Embratur has intensified Brazil's promotion initiatives in strategic markets around the world. At least five advertising campaigns were scheduled to run in 2022.

In addition, from a partnership with the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises - Sebrae, the Agency has carried out a series of actions to increase the dissemination of Brazil abroad, such as press trips with foreign journalists, participation in major international fairs, organization of roadshows and famtours with operators, agents and associations of the sector.

