BFL Group has announced the official opening of its new stores, Brands for Less and Muy Mucho in Silicon Oasis, which are located at Level 1 of the Silicon Central Mall. The new branches are part of the company’s efforts to expand their footprint across the UAE.

Following its concepts of exclusive prices and wide array of collection, the new store offers a wide selection of quality branded products at affordable prices, including clothing, homeware, sportswear, and toys. The Spanish brand Muy Mucho adds to the essence of the store, with its European homeware, gift items, unique décor items, personal accessories, and Bohemian decor essentials at affordable prices.

The retail group has been known for adhering to the fast-changing fashion trends in the region. Toufic Kreidieh, Co-founder and CEO of BFL Group said, “As a global fashion hub, the UAE witnesses a wide array of trends that are constantly changing, and we are proud to support this. It has always been our mission to ensure that the Middle East gains access to top brands at competitive prices, and today we have arrived at yet another milestone in our journey of growth. We are confident about this move as a steppingstone to our plans to broaden our market base locally and internationally and look forward to the successful operation of our newest store in Silicon Oasis.”

Competitively priced clothing and creative store concepts have been experiencing high demand over the years. As a retail brand that sells apparel from more than 3,000 brands through a unique treasure hunt concept, BFL has been highly motivated to plan their growth in the region. Their online portal has also received large recognition in the past year.

Dubai Silicon Oasis has emerged as a popular neighborhood in Dubai, especially among expatriates. The opening of the Silicon Oasis branch is in line with the Group’s expansion strategy for 2022. With the growing population of the city, BFL group is set to excel in business growth this year.