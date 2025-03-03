Dubai, UAE – Brands For Less (BFL) Group, a leading off-price retailer in the GCC and Southeast Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation journey. This collaboration will empower BFL Group to leverage Google Cloud's advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) capabilities to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive future growth.

BFL Group, which has recently sold a 35% stake valued at $360M to TJX Companies,, has ambitious plans for expansion. By harnessing the power of Google Cloud's BigQuery, a highly scalable and cost-effective multicloud data warehouse, BFL Group will unlock valuable insights from its data to make smarter, data-driven decisions across its business.

This partnership will bring several key benefits to the group. With smarter inventory management, BFL Group can accurately predict demand, optimize inventory levels, and minimize costs associated with overstocking and clearance sales by analyzing sales data with BigQuery. Enhanced supply chain visibility will enable BFL Group to identify bottlenecks, improve logistics, negotiate better deals with suppliers, and ensure timely product delivery to customers. By leveraging BigQuery's ability to analyze historical data and competitor pricing, the group can implement dynamic pricing strategies to optimize revenue and remain competitive.

Furthermore, through advanced analytics and AI, BFL Group will be able to create personalized product recommendations and deliver a unique omnichannel shopping experience for each customer. By analyzing customer feedback and support tickets, the group can identify pain points and proactively address them, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

This collaboration will be instrumental in supporting BFL's growth strategy and strengthening its position as a leader in the off-price retail market.

"We are pleased to partner with Google Cloud on this transformative journey," said Ayman Beydoun, CEO of BFL Group. " With a strong commitment to harnessing emerging technologies and digital transformation, we leverage Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology and deep expertise to unlock the full potential of our data, optimize our operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This collaboration will be instrumental in supporting our growth strategy and further strengthening our position as a leader in the off-price retail market."

Ziad Jammal, General Manager UAE, Levant and North Africa at Google Cloud said, "Brands For Less is a true innovator in the off-price retail sector, and we are thrilled to be their technology partner on this digital transformation journey. Google Cloud's AI and data analytics solutions are purpose-built to help retailers like BFL gain a deeper understanding of their customers, optimize their operations, and ultimately deliver exceptional shopping experiences. We are confident that this collaboration will further solidify BFL's position as a leader in this dynamic and competitive market."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in BFL's commitment to innovation and digitalization. By embracing Google Cloud's advanced technologies, BFL is well-positioned to thrive in the rapidly evolving retail landscape and deliver even greater value to its customers.