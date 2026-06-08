Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait is participating in the fifth GCC Exchanges Conference, organized in collaboration with British multinational investment bank HSBC in London on Monday and Tuesday, 8 and 9 June 2026, in conjunction with its 17th Corporate Day.

This participation forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its international presence, promote promising investment opportunities in the Kuwaiti capital market and expand direct channels of communication between listed companies and global institutional investors.

It gains particular importance amid the rapid transformations and volatility witnessed across global markets, further enhancing the appeal of GCC markets, which are supported by robust regulatory environments and economic resilience that attract long-term investment.

With the largest attendance in its history at its fifth edition, the conference brings together all seven GCC exchanges, along with a select group of companies and global investment institutions. Discussions will focus on the resilience of GCC economies, their ability to adapt to regional and global developments and opportunities for sectoral and asset class diversification available to investors seeking long-term exposure to the region.

17th Corporate Day

The 17th Corporate Day brings together four companies listed on the “Premier” Market, namely Boursa Kuwait, National Bank of Kuwait, Mabanee Company and Mezzan Holding, through a series of in-depth meetings with representatives of leading global investment institutions, including major investment banks, asset management firms, sovereign wealth funds and international pension funds.

During these meetings, the participating companies will present a comprehensive overview of their financial results, strategic plans, operational outlooks and corporate sustainability reports, providing investment institutions with direct and in-depth insight into key opportunities and challenges, while offering listed companies a platform to strengthen their relationships with the international investment community and gain a deeper understanding of investors’ needs and priorities.

Boursa Kuwait is participating in this event not only as the organizer and operator of the market, but also as a company listed on the “Premier” Market, reflecting a model of market governance and commitment to transparency and disclosure standards in presenting the company’s performance to shareholders and prospective investors alike.

Commitment to International Visibility and Building Sustainable Trust

On this occasion, Boursa Kuwait Head of Markets Noura Al-Abdulkareem said:

“Boursa Kuwait’s participation in investment conferences, corporate days and roadshows reflects its commitment to its pivotal role in showcasing the attractiveness of the Kuwaiti capital market on the global investment map. These events serve as a strategic platform to highlight the market’s competitive strengths and reinforce its position as a regional financial center distinguished by transparency and efficiency. They also provide a strategic opportunity to exchange expertise and adopt international best practices, strengthening investor confidence and supporting our aspirations to develop a sustainable market that keeps pace with global economic transformations.”

Al-Abdulkareem added that Boursa Kuwait’s participation in the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference comes at an important stage, as GCC capital markets continue to attract growing interest from international investors, driven by the resilience of the region’s economies and the expansion of investment opportunities.

“Through its 17th Corporate Day, the exchange continues to support listed companies in building direct and effective dialogue with global investment institutions, enhancing transparency, supporting institutional investment flows and reinforcing the Kuwaiti capital market’s position as a promising investment destination in the region,” she said.

Key Areas of Participation

During its participation in the GCC Exchanges Conference and Corporate Day meetings, Boursa Kuwait will showcase the development journey of the Kuwaiti capital market, including the advanced progress it has achieved in market infrastructure, the expansion of products and services and the enhancement of the market’s resilience and ability to keep pace with regional and global developments.

The company will also highlight initiatives aimed at deepening the market and diversifying asset classes, including the listing of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fixed-income instruments such as bonds and sukuk, which play an important role in supporting the growth of capital markets and strengthening their prospects.

Commenting on Boursa Kuwait’s meetings with institutional shareholders and prospective investors, Chief Financial Officer at Boursa Kuwait, Mr. Naim Azad Din said:

“Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and reinforce direct and effective communication with shareholders and prospective investors are aligned with the highest international standards adopted by leading global exchanges. We are committed to presenting our financial and operational results with accuracy and clarity, while providing effective channels of dialogue that enable shareholders and investment institutions to follow the developments of Boursa Kuwait, the Kuwaiti capital market and its plans.

Azad Din also noted that the developments witnessed by the Kuwaiti capital market across infrastructure, the expansion of products and services and the accommodation of new asset classes reflect a clear institutional path towards building a deeper, more diversified market that is better able to meet investors’ needs, adding that these efforts contribute to strengthening shareholder and investor confidence, supporting sustainable growth and reinforcing the competitiveness of the Kuwaiti market at both the regional and international levels.

A GCC Platform for the GCC to Engage with International Investors

The GCC Exchanges Conference is being held for the fifth consecutive year with the participation of representatives from all stock exchanges across the Gulf Cooperation Council. Regarded as one of the region’s leading and largest financial gatherings, the conference provides an opportunity to strengthen engagement with international investors, bringing together seven GCC exchanges and serving as a strategic platform for cooperation, knowledge exchange and the showcasing of investment opportunities available across the region’s markets.

The conference was opened by Mr. Georges Elhedery, Group Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Group PLC, with discussions focusing on the resilience and adaptability of GCC economies, as well as opportunities for sectoral diversification and asset class diversification available to global investors seeking long-term exposure to the region.

The discussions also reflected how companies and policymakers are responding to rapid developments by strengthening supply chain resilience, developing funding structures, expanding market access and focusing on technology and digital infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited Mr. Ahmed Almurad welcomed Boursa Kuwait’s participation in the conference, saying:

“Kuwait’s underlying fundamentals, low debt, substantial sovereign resources and clear focus on strategic infrastructure projects provide confidence in the long-term outlook. Many of these investments are being delivered through the PPP framework, creating opportunities for both public and private capital. The region’s swift and measured response underscores its resilience, while initiatives such as Boursa Kuwait’s listing of ETFs and fixed-income instruments such as bonds and sukuks will help deepen capital markets and support future growth."

A Longstanding Strategic Partnership with HSBC

Boursa Kuwait and HSBC share a well-established partnership that extends over several years, resulting in the organization of several corporate days and roadshows across major global financial centers, with the aim of attracting foreign capital and institutional investors to the Kuwaiti capital market.

These joint efforts seek to highlight the structural developments witnessed by the Kuwaiti market in recent years, whether through the modernization of infrastructure, the launch of new products and services or the development of regulatory frameworks that enhance the market’s competitiveness locally and regionally.