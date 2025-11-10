Commercial airplanes on display include 777-300ER, 737 MAX, 737 BBJ and 737 BCF

Defense static displays include F-15 Eagle, CH-47 Chinook, KC-46 Pegasus, AH-64 Apache and C-17 Globemaster III

Interactive exhibit features full-size 777X cabin section and F-15EX flight simulator

DUBAI, UAE - /PRNewswire(opens in a new tab)/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] will showcase its leading commercial, defense and services portfolio at the Dubai Airshow 2025, underscoring the company's commitment to the Middle East, a key strategic market where it has built a legacy of partnership for more than 80 years.

"Boeing is privileged to partner with airlines and governments across the Middle East to continue building one of the world's most thriving aerospace sectors," said Dr. Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global. "Our success reflects the vision and ambition of our partners, from national carriers expanding their fleets to defense customers advancing regional security and innovation. Dubai Airshow is an opportunity to celebrate these achievements, reaffirm our commitment to national visions, and look ahead to the next era of aerospace growth."

Boeing to Highlight Middle East Partnerships and Growth at Dubai Airshow 2025

Boeing is a strategic sponsor of the Airshow's Aerospace 2050 and Aviation Mobility conferences, with a focus on innovation, collaboration and sustainability. This follows record orders for the company in the Middle East, driven by significant new airplane orders, expanding defense collaboration and deepening partnerships with governments, airlines and lessors shaping the region's role as a global aviation hub.

Displays and Experiences

Visitors to the Boeing exhibit will experience immersive and interactive products and technology displays including a full-size 777X interior section with its wider cabin and spacious architecture. The exhibit will also feature the F-15EX cockpit simulator, providing a hands-on experience of the fighter's performance and capabilities.

Boeing will highlight its services offerings for government and commercial customers including parts, modifications, digital services, training solutions and sustainment. The exhibit will host the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model, a data-modeling and visualization tool that assesses options to reduce aviation's footprint. Boeing is a strategic partner of the Vista startup hub and members of the company's venture-capital team will showcase a selection of companies driving innovation across advanced mobility, digital aerospace and energy solutions.

Boeing's 777-9 flight test airplane will appear in the flying and static displays, demonstrating the world's largest twin-engine jet.

Commercial customer airplanes on display will include:

Action Aviation 737-700 Boeing Business Jet (BBJ)

Aloula 737-800

Aquiline 777-200ER and 747-400 Boeing Converted Freighter

Emirates 777-300ER

flydubai 737-8

SCAT 737-8

Royal Jet 737 BBJ

SolitAir 737-800 Freighter

The U.S. and U.A.E armed forces will feature a range of Boeing products including:

F-15 Eagle

C-17 Globemaster

CH-47 Chinook

KC-46 Pegasus

AH-64 Apache

U.S Air Force B-52 and P-8 Poseidon will participate in the flying display

Conference Speakers and Engagements

Boeing leaders will participate in the following panel discussions at the Airshow. Access the latest full agenda here: Dubai Airshow Conference Agenda(opens in a new tab)

Mon. Nov. 17 | Aviation Mobility Stage| MRO

Crystal Remfert, senior director of Digital Services, Cabin, Modifications & Maintenance, Boeing Global Services (BGS), Shaping the future of MRO: a digital shift.

William Ampofo, senior vice president, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, BGS, Navigating MRO challenges to build a resilient supply chain.

Tues. Nov. 18 | Aviation Mobility Stage | Airports & Airlines Keynote

Darren Hulst, vice president of Commercial Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Aviation 2025 and beyond.

Ahsen Rajput, managing director, Customer Finance Middle East & Africa, Aviation financing and leasing.

Wed. Nov. 19 | Aerospace 2050 | Sustainability

Ryan Faucett, vice president of Sustainability, Unlocking SAF growth: Building confidence through SAF offtakes.

Andrew Sweeney, regional sustainability lead, The collaboration imperative: Building aviation's sustainable future together.

Wed. Nov. 19 | Aerospace 2050 | Advanced Air Mobility

Jia Xu, CEO, Skygrid, The invisible infrastructure: Why connectivity and airspace innovation will make or break AAM.

Thurs. Nov. 20 | Aerospace 2050 | Sustainability

Andrew Sweeney, regional sustainability subject matter expert, Building the energy bridge to 2050: SAF, LCAF, eFuels and Hydrogen.

Media Opportunities

Boeing will host a series of media briefings, engagements and aircraft tours during the show.

Mon. Nov. 17

11:30-12:15: MQ-28 / F-15EX Media Briefing, by Brian Hartwig, BDS Air Dominance Business Development and Garth Haselden, Boeing Defense Australia Business Development

Location: Boeing Exhibit 1005

Tues. Nov. 18

11:00-11:45: Boeing Defense Commitment to the Middle East Media Briefing by Vince Logsdon, vice president, International Business Development, BDS and Turbo Sjorgren, vice president, Government Services, BGS.

Location: Boeing Exhibit 1005

12:30-13:15: Middle East Commercial Product & 2025 Market Outlook Briefing, by Darren Hulst, vice president of Commercial Marketing, BCA.

Location: Boeing Exhibit 1005

13:30-14:30: 777X Product Overview

Location: Boeing Exhibit 1005

Weds. Nov 19

13:00-14:00: 777X Product Overview

Location: Boeing Exhibit 1005

Media visits to the 777-9 are available at 11:00 a.m. on November 17 and 18. Media can also request visits to the KC-46, C-17, AH-64 and CH-47 on November 19. To sign up, media and social media influencer should provide name(s), news organization, social handles and preferred day to Airshow@exchange.boeing.com by Friday, November 14.

Boeing will provide updates to its daily schedule, customer announcements and media engagements via WhatsApp. If you would like to be added to our WhatsApp list to receive updates, please email Airshow@exchange.boeing.com or WhatsApp +971 54 791 2995.

For more information about Boeing activities at the show, visit https://www.boeing.com/dubai and follow @boeing @boeingairplanes, @boeingdefense(opens in a new tab) on X and Boeing on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit our Media Room(opens in a new tab) for news releases, feature stories and our multimedia library with downloadable photos, video and other assets to support coverage.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region including in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait.

For media queries, please contact Boeing Communications:

Andy Lee

Andrew.H.Lee2@boeing.com

Femke Baudoin

femke.baudoin@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations

Media@boeing.com

SOURCE Boeing